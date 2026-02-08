Your Amazon Echo Is Connecting To Your Neighbors' Smart Gadgets Too - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2021, Amazon rolled out a feature for its Alexa and Echo devices that shared your internet connection with neighbors via a service called Sidewalk. It creates a low-bandwidth network between nearby devices, to include Echo smart speakers, displays, and Ring cameras. The goal is to provide a reliable signal to neighboring devices, like Tile trackers which share their location. Sidewalk keeps devices online when their home network is out of range. This shared service remains online and operational, unless you opt out.

This means, unless you've turned it off, your Amazon Echo is potentially connecting to and sharing its connection with your neighbors' smart gadgets and compatible devices. Granted, this only applies to Amazon Sidewalk compatible devices; it's not like nearby users are siphoning excess bandwidth for all smart gadgets. Devices that offer this are called a Bridge, because they're bridging the connection between platforms. You can find a list of all Ring, Amazon and lighting compatible bridge devices as detailed by Ring.

For Ring devices, your Amazon and Ring accounts need to be linked. You can do that within the settings of the Ring app. To disable Sidewalk on Amazon Alexa and Echo devices, open the Alexa app and navigate to Menu (three horizontal lines) Settings > Account Settings > Amazon Sidewalk. You can turn the service on or off in that sub-menu. It will disable Sidewalk for all devices connected through your Alexa app and Amazon account. If your internet frequently goes out, it might be better to leave Sidewalk on, as an Amazon Echo speaker is significantly limited with no connection.