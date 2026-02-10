You're Not A Jack Nicholson Fan If You Haven't Seen His '70s Crime Thriller Streaming For Free

Few films have captured Hollywood's collective imagination as strongly as Roman Polanski's "Chinatown." Starring Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, and John Huston, the lauded 1974 noir is a chillingly honest exploration of the demons lurking beneath the City of Angels. Applying a Hitchcockian twist to the ever-addictive crime drama genre, Polanski's "Chinatown" paints a lurid portrait of a city whose corrupted underbelly lies not in dark alleyways, but behind closed boardroom doors.

Set against Depression-era Los Angeles' desperate fight for water security, "Chinatown" is a searing meditation on the city's malignant past, applying a critical lens to its struggle for land and resources, and the hope, despair, and destruction it wrought. A 1970s film about 1937, the prescient screenplay presages many of L.A.'s modern struggles, foreshadowing everything from wealth stratification and homelessness to the inherent social isolation of a scar-bound megacity. Half a century later, the film can even be understood as a stark warning against the havoc of American oil diplomacy.

An instant classic that has since been hailed as one of the best films ever made, "Chinatown" was nominated for 11 Oscars, winning best original screenplay for Robert Towne's acclaimed script. Featuring what many believe to be its star's most enduring performance, Nicholson's Oscar-nominated depiction of detective J.J. Gittes alone warrants "Chinatown's" place in the National Film Registry's 100 Essential Films list. Available to stream for free on Pluto TV, Polanski's masterpiece remains as visually stirring, emotionally disturbing, and intellectually provocative as it was upon its release.