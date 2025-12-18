5 Best Rob Reiner Movies Streaming Right Now (And Where To Find Them)
A prolific showbiz force to be reckoned with, the world isn't the same without Rob Reiner. With a career spanning multiple decades across both cinema and television, Reiner got his big break as an actor on the Norman Lear-produced TV sitcom "All in the Family", playing outspoken libertarian Michael "Meathead" Stivic — a perfect foil to the show's crotchety patriarch Archie Bunker (portrayed by Carroll O'Connor).
But after transitioning into directing and producing, Reiner would go on to helm such legendary films as "This is Spinal Tap", "Stand by Me", "The Princess Bride", and many others. One of the beauties of cinema is the indelible images the medium leaves us with. And even if you don't personally own any of Rob Reiner's movies, there are numerous streaming platforms you'll be able to find these classics on.
To that end, we've gone ahead and picked out five of the best Rob Reiner movies you'll be able to stream on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.
The Princess Bride (1987)
A cinematic adaptation of William Goldman's novel of the same name (Goldman also wrote the script for the film), "The Princess Bride" is a fun-filled fantasy epic with joyful performances and endlessly quotable dialogue.
With a cast made up of Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Peter Falk, and Billy Crystal — among other players — our story follows the quest of farmhand Westley (Elwes). Tasked with rescuing Princess Buttercup (Wright) from the evil Prince Humperdinck (played by Chris Sarandon), Westley's journey is packed to the brim with memorable characters and set pieces.
Holding a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, you'll be able to stream "The Princess Bride" on both Hulu and Disney+ (both of which were hailed as top streaming services worth your hard-earned cash) for the near future. A must-watch for old fans and new viewers alike, "The Princess Bride" is a heartfelt throwback to swashbuckling, a tour-de-force for iconic heroes and villains, and a powerful love story that'll make you laugh and smile the whole way through.
Stand by Me (1986)
Another book-to-film adaptation, Reiner's "Stand by Me" is a cinematic retelling of Stephen King's novella "The Body". Starring Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O'Connell, it follows a gang of friends who set out to view the dead body of a boy their age.
A coming-of-age story that transcends the relatively straightforward end-goal of laying eyes on a cadaver, the trials the four pals encounter on their adolescent pilgrimage present lessons that last a lifetime.
Shot on a budget of $8 million, "Stand by Me" would go on to earn over $52 million at the box office. Right now, Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy this defining Reiner film. With its enduring storytelling, earnest performances from the four leads, and inspired take on nostalgia and the trials of growing up, "Stand by Me" is an emotional journey you won't soon forget (if you've never seen it before).
This is Spinal Tap (1984)
Serving as Reiner's directorial debut, "This is Spinal Tap" is responsible for bringing the mockumentary sub-genre into the limelight. Our story follows the titular British heavy metal band, who decide to embark on a comeback tour across America. Their friend and documentarian Martin "Marty" Di Bergi (portrayed by Reiner) tags along to capture every moment of the bands' audacious resurgence.
While the film was written by Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer — all of whom star in the movie as well — a majority of the hilarious dialogue was improvised. Shot for only $2.5 million, "This is Spinal Tap" earned $5.8 million at the North American box office.
If you've ever heard someone asking if a guitar amp "goes up to eleven," they're referencing one of the film's most iconic lines. As for where you can stream it, you can currently find the movie on HBO Max. And if Netflix's Warner Bros. deal goes through, you might be able to watch it on Netflix, too.
When Harry Met Sally... (1989)
A staple of the romantic comedy genre, "When Harry Met Sally..." stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as the titular characters who first meet in late '70s Chicago. Over the next twelve years, the pair continue running into each other at various stages of their lives. Forming a close friendship based on wit and introspection, their bond continues to grow as their personal lives ebb and flow.
Directed by Reiner from a script by Nora Ephron, the film was partially inspired by Reiner's divorce from Penny Marshall, as well as the director's friendship with Billy Crystal. Produced for $16 million, the film would go on to earn over $92 million in box office returns.
Are you a Starz subscriber? Look for this heartwarming Reiner classic streaming right now on the platform. It's a love story you don't want to miss, featuring both laugh-out-loud moments and a scene or two that might draw a few tears.
A Few Good Men (1992)
If you're looking for a powerful political drama to sink your teeth into, it's hard to beat the excellent writing and bravura performances of the 1992 Reiner film "A Few Good Men". An adaptation of the Aaron Sorkin play of the same name, Tom Cruise and Demi Moore star as Lt. Daniel Kaffee and Lt. Cmdr. Joanne Galloway, a military lawyer duo tasked with defending two marines accused of murdering one of their company.
Jack Nicholson also stars as Col. Nathan Jessep, an intimidating base commander with whom the legal duo go toe-to-toe with in court. As Kaffee and Galloway carry out their investigation, what they unearth is far more challenging and complex than the litigators could have ever anticipated.
Earning over $243 million against a production budget of $40 million, "A Few Good Men" would be nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Those subscribed to Philo — a YouTube TV alternative that users swear by — will be able to stream this unforgettable Reiner film.