5 Best Rob Reiner Movies Streaming Right Now (And Where To Find Them)

A prolific showbiz force to be reckoned with, the world isn't the same without Rob Reiner. With a career spanning multiple decades across both cinema and television, Reiner got his big break as an actor on the Norman Lear-produced TV sitcom "All in the Family", playing outspoken libertarian Michael "Meathead" Stivic — a perfect foil to the show's crotchety patriarch Archie Bunker (portrayed by Carroll O'Connor).

But after transitioning into directing and producing, Reiner would go on to helm such legendary films as "This is Spinal Tap", "Stand by Me", "The Princess Bride", and many others. One of the beauties of cinema is the indelible images the medium leaves us with. And even if you don't personally own any of Rob Reiner's movies, there are numerous streaming platforms you'll be able to find these classics on.

To that end, we've gone ahead and picked out five of the best Rob Reiner movies you'll be able to stream on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.