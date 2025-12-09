5 YouTube TV Alternatives Users Swear By

YouTube TV has been a well-liked service for a while now, especially with sports fans. Over the past several months, that feeling has slowly changed as prices have surged, and in the recent battle with Disney/ESPN. Many users have been left feeling like YouTube TV isn't worth it and are ditching the platform or looking for alternatives. A recent survey by Drive Research shows that 82% of YouTube TV users are angry over the two-week-long fight between Disney and YouTube TV, and around 24% of those surveyed have already canceled their subscriptions or plan to in the near future.

And while ESPN and other Disney channels are now back on YouTube TV after negotiations, subscribers have been left wondering whether this new deal will come with any future price hikes. All of this has led several people to look at alternative live TV streaming platforms to watch the content they want, without paying an arm and a leg.

There are many streaming services competing with YouTube TV, from mainstream offerings like Hulu TV and Sling to lesser-known platforms like Frndly TV, but the following are some of the best YouTube TV alternatives. And if you pair any of the following with the various free streaming platform offerings from the likes of Tubi, Pluto, and more, you may never go back to YouTube TV again.