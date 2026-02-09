Robert Downey Jr.'s Overlooked HBO Spy Thriller Series Should Have Won Him An Emmy
Adapted from the award-winning novel of the same name, "The Sympathizer" is the tale of a North Vietnamese double agent, simply named the Captain, who secretly spies on his community of South Vietnamese refugees, all the while reporting back to the communist government he's loyal to. While that's the general premise, there's a lot more going on under the surface, when the Captain starts to question his loyalties.
Played by actor Hoa Xuande, the Captain is supported by several excellent characters. Multiple, of which, are played by none other than Robert Downey Jr. He actually plays four different characters throughout the course of the seven-episode run and even interacts with himself, doing a masterful job. In fact, Downey was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, although he did not win. It's unfortunate he didn't because his four characters – Claude, Professor Hammer, Ned Godwin, and Niko — couldn't be any different from each other and showcase the actor's incredible range of talent.
It's a far cry from Downey's portrayal as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will soon see his return as an iconic villain in Avengers: Doomsday. Not that Robert Downey Jr. is averse to great, dramatic roles, noting his recent portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, which received several nominations and awards, including the actor's first-ever Oscar.
What do people say about The Sympathizer limited series?
Just because a series sounds good in premise, and has great actors, doesn't necessarily mean people like it or enjoyed their time watching. Thankfully, that's not the case with "The Sympathizer" or Robert Downey Jr's character portrayals. The series currently has an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 73% from users. Critics' reviews mention it's a "seriously gorgeous, intelligent, complex show." User reviews tend to agree, noting it's "smart, moving, informative," and that it's "not afraid to use derision to make certain political points about American involvement in the Vietnam war."
The commentary isn't all positive. Some have claimed the show is "uneven" and allows Downey's "ego [to] run amok," because he's playing so many characters. On IMDB, the series has a 6.8 out of 10-star rating with over 9.3K community reviews. A lot of the user reviews point out that the ending or conclusion of the series wasn't as good as the introduction. It's clear the series isn't for everyone, but should you give it a watch, maybe you'll find it enlightening. It's certainly not as action-packed as his original "Iron Man" role, but this isn't a Marvel or superhero movie by any means, either.
If you want to dive into a more realistic and accurate depiction of the Vietnam War, you shouldn't miss Apple TV's powerful new military docuseries. It includes newly discovered archival footage alongside first-hand testimony from decorated officers and beyond.