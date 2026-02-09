Robert Downey Jr.'s Overlooked HBO Spy Thriller Series Should Have Won Him An Emmy

Adapted from the award-winning novel of the same name, "The Sympathizer" is the tale of a North Vietnamese double agent, simply named the Captain, who secretly spies on his community of South Vietnamese refugees, all the while reporting back to the communist government he's loyal to. While that's the general premise, there's a lot more going on under the surface, when the Captain starts to question his loyalties.

Played by actor Hoa Xuande, the Captain is supported by several excellent characters. Multiple, of which, are played by none other than Robert Downey Jr. He actually plays four different characters throughout the course of the seven-episode run and even interacts with himself, doing a masterful job. In fact, Downey was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, although he did not win. It's unfortunate he didn't because his four characters – Claude, Professor Hammer, Ned Godwin, and Niko — couldn't be any different from each other and showcase the actor's incredible range of talent.

It's a far cry from Downey's portrayal as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will soon see his return as an iconic villain in Avengers: Doomsday. Not that Robert Downey Jr. is averse to great, dramatic roles, noting his recent portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, which received several nominations and awards, including the actor's first-ever Oscar.