14 Years Ago, Steam Launched One Of Its Most Controversial Platforms

One of Steam's most controversial platforms, Greenlight, started as a way for developers to put their games on the Steam Store more easily. Launching 14 years ago, the goal was to let players help decide which game deserved to have a place on Valve's storefront.

On paper, it looks great, since the power was handed directly to the community of players. While Steam Greenlight was created with noble intentions of bringing democracy to indie games that weren't yet as popular or ambitious as they are today, the system ultimately replaced traditional gatekeeping with community voting. This idea would replace the need to have a publisher to open doors inside Valve, letting some hidden gems that would be ignored otherwise have a chance of becoming some of the best games on Steam, which sounded great for small indie teams with no marketing budget.

The good intentions quickly descended into chaos. Vote-begging campaigns, asset flips, and joke submissions exploited the platform, and Steam Greenlight itself was never fully prepared for the scale of games. So, instead of acting like a filter to offer curated titles, players faced unfinished builds and projects that weren't taken seriously. Also, Greenlight started many problems that Steam faces today, such as overcrowded stores and low-effort releases.