4 Roku Features You Should Turn Off Immediately
Over the years, Roku streaming devices like the Roku Streaming Stick and the Roku Ultra have become almost synonymous with the idea of streaming Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services directly to your TV. That's because Roku makes it easy to plug in the device, log in, and get started with whatever apps you prefer. And they're often loaded with different features, including themes and even the ability to watch local TV channels directly on your Roku device. But not every feature is created equally, and while some can be beneficial, others can actually bog down your Roku's performance or even lead to some privacy concerns.
So how do you know which features to leave on and which ones to turn off? Thankfully, you don't have to sift through the menus and figure that out yourself. We've gathered a list of four features that almost every Roku user should turn off the moment they turn on their device for the first time.
Are you still watching?
This first feature can be more of an annoyance than a proper issue, but it's still one that users might want to turn off early on. This is especially true if they like to leave apps like YouTube running for a long time. If you're a big fan of white noise and don't use the iPhone's built-in white noise simulator or like having a fireplace video on the TV during the winter, then you've probably encountered the prompt where your Roku asks, "Are you still watching?"
Even though it isn't difficult to hit the "yes" option that pops up here, it also isn't something you can always do, especially if you're occupied with something else. For that reason, some Roku users recommend disabling this feature altogether. It's pretty easy to turn off, and once disabled, you shouldn't have to worry about it popping up anymore.
To disable this setting, navigate to your Roku's settings, then Network, Bandwidth saver, and select the Off option. This should then keep your Roku from asking if you're still watching, allowing you to binge-watch 10-hour videos on YouTube without being interrupted.
Auto power off
Another power-related feature, the Auto Power Saving functionality, is one that sounds good in theory, but can ultimately lead to some annoying scenarios. Like the Bandwidth Saver functionality that prompts you to keep watching content, this setting is turned on by default.
When enabled, it will essentially check for activity from your Roku remote. If it doesn't receive any activity after a set amount of time (depending on the TV), then it will automatically power off the Roku, which will cut off any ongoing content you are watching or listening to at the time. While users haven't nailed down exactly when the timer starts, some report not having to interact with their Roku for over an hour and never seeing this issue. Ultimately, turning it off can help save you some potential headache in the long run.
To disable the Auto Power Saving feature, navigate to your Roku's settings, then go to System, Power, Auto power saving, and uncheck the box. Once disabled, your Roku should remain on, allowing you to jump back in at any time.
Personalized ads
If you've ever felt like your Roku was spying on you, then this next feature is for you. When enabled, this feature lets Roku track how you use it. This means it can see what apps you're launching into, what shows you're watching, and even what you are searching for. All of that information is then gathered and compiled — and even potentially shared with advertisers — to help generate personalized ads designed just for you. That means you'll see more ads that might actually interest you. However, it also means that your Roku will continue to gather information about your usage and habits.
Many users might be okay with personalized advertisements, others are not, and several recommend turning this feature off. This will help cut down on potential privacy issues that may arise because of the data Roku has gathered about you. Ultimately, it's up to personal preference, but we recommend turning it off for increased overall privacy. This is as close as you can get to disabling ads on your Roku, and while it does stop them from being personalized, it won't stop them from appearing altogether. To disable personalized ads, head to Privacy, Advertising, and Personalize ads in the Settings, and tick it to off.
Microphone access
This last feature on our list is yet another privacy-focused change. Even though having microphone access turned on can be helpful — especially if you have a newer Roku and like doing voice searches — there are also a lot of arguments from users to turn it off. This way, you don't have to worry about Roku or any of the apps that you install and open being able to listen to your microphone.
By default, this feature is set to always prompt you before using the microphone, which is likely going to be good enough for most people. But, if you want to take your user privacy just a little bit further, you can always disable it entirely to stop any app on your Roku from being able to prompt to listen to your microphone. To make adjustments to this setting, open your Roku device settings menu and then navigate to Privacy, Voice, Microphone access, App microphone access, and select Never allow from the list of options.