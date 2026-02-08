4 Roku Features You Should Turn Off Immediately

This first feature can be more of an annoyance than a proper issue, but it's still one that users might want to turn off early on. This is especially true if they like to leave apps like YouTube running for a long time. If you're a big fan of white noise and don't use the iPhone's built-in white noise simulator or like having a fireplace video on the TV during the winter, then you've probably encountered the prompt where your Roku asks, "Are you still watching?"

Even though it isn't difficult to hit the "yes" option that pops up here, it also isn't something you can always do, especially if you're occupied with something else. For that reason, some Roku users recommend disabling this feature altogether. It's pretty easy to turn off, and once disabled, you shouldn't have to worry about it popping up anymore.

To disable this setting, navigate to your Roku's settings, then Network, Bandwidth saver, and select the Off option. This should then keep your Roku from asking if you're still watching, allowing you to binge-watch 10-hour videos on YouTube without being interrupted.