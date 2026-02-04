Apple Just Completely Changed How iOS Apps Are Made

Ahead of the iOS 26.3 release, Apple revealed Xcode 26.3, which finally brings vibe-coding to its development platform. With that, developers creating or updating their iOS apps can use Anthropic's Claude Agent and OpenAI's Codex to help them with tasks and develop their software even faster.

Still available in Release Candidate, Apple developers can download this almost-ready version of Xcode 26.3 through the Developer's portal. More interestingly, this new version is built on top of other intelligence features added with Xcode 26 last year. At the time, Apple had introduced a coding assistant for those writing and editing in Swift. Now, the company is going a step forward by offering third-party agents on its Xcode platform.

According to Apple, Claude and Codex go beyond code suggestions, as they can actively search documentation, navigate project file structures, settings, and even validate the developer's work to avoid possible bugs. "At Apple, our goal is to make tools that put industry-leading technologies directly in developers' hands so they can build the very best apps," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "Agentic coding supercharges productivity and creativity, streamlining the development workflow so developers can focus on innovation."