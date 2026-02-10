New Study Changes Everything We Knew About Jupiter

Jupiter is the largest planet in the Solar System, a gas giant so massive in scale that it can fit more than a thousand Earths inside it. It's a distant planet that we know fairly little about. But it turns out, even the things that we did know weren't the most accurate. New findings show that Jupiter is smaller and flatter than previous estimates, which means we might have to update our textbooks.

This new information comes from a research paper recently published in Nature Astronomy. The findings show that Jupiter is slightly smaller than previously thought, having a radius around 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) smaller from north to south and 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) smaller at the equator. This also shows that Jupiter is a lot more oblate than scientists originally believed, having a more pronounced equatorial bulge. Other findings from the paper show that Jupiter has a cooler atmosphere than existing models and is rich in metals, contrary to earlier assumptions.