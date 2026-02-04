Matthew McConaughey Teams Up With Bradley Cooper To Deliver Uber Eats' Funniest Super Bowl Ad Yet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever noticed how everything centered around football has to do with food? The pigskin. The Super Bowl. Meat packers. Cheeseheads. Maybe it's a conspiracy to sell food and lots of it? That's exactly the idea that Matthew McConaughey is presenting in Uber Eats' latest Super Bowl ads. It also makes for a pretty hilarious advertisement, especially when you throw two Hollywood big leaguers into the mix, teaming up Bradley Cooper with McConaughey.

Technically, the original "Foodball" commercial aired during the big Super Bowl last year, with McConaughey starring as an ingenious executive pushing for food, food, food in every aspect of the big game. This year, Uber has done it again, bringing some more big names into the mix. Cameos from Tramell Tillman, from Apple TV's "Severence," and Addison Rae, nominated for Best New Artist at the 68th Annual Grammys, also add to the humor and wit as McConaughey does his absolute best to convince Cooper that the conspiracy is real and very much in all of our faces. "When a quarterback runs they call it a scramble. You want a morning scramble, Bradley?"