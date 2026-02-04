Matthew McConaughey Teams Up With Bradley Cooper To Deliver Uber Eats' Funniest Super Bowl Ad Yet
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Have you ever noticed how everything centered around football has to do with food? The pigskin. The Super Bowl. Meat packers. Cheeseheads. Maybe it's a conspiracy to sell food and lots of it? That's exactly the idea that Matthew McConaughey is presenting in Uber Eats' latest Super Bowl ads. It also makes for a pretty hilarious advertisement, especially when you throw two Hollywood big leaguers into the mix, teaming up Bradley Cooper with McConaughey.
Technically, the original "Foodball" commercial aired during the big Super Bowl last year, with McConaughey starring as an ingenious executive pushing for food, food, food in every aspect of the big game. This year, Uber has done it again, bringing some more big names into the mix. Cameos from Tramell Tillman, from Apple TV's "Severence," and Addison Rae, nominated for Best New Artist at the 68th Annual Grammys, also add to the humor and wit as McConaughey does his absolute best to convince Cooper that the conspiracy is real and very much in all of our faces. "When a quarterback runs they call it a scramble. You want a morning scramble, Bradley?"
Uber Eats cashed in all the chips for the Foodball series
While everyone is preparing to watch the Super Bowl, Uber has been busy entertaining with its new ads. A teaser for the series, released earlier in February, offers a different approach. Parker Posey, an actress you may recognize from "White Lotus", also shows up, helping McConaughey push the idea of Foodball, which is pretty much on the nose. In the teaser, McConaughey also floats the idea of the field goals looking like forks, flicking a single prong off his plastic fork to mimic the bigger real-life fixtures.
But something quite cool is also happening with this year's ads, as Uber is letting everyone join in the fun to build their own Super Bowl commercial. You can use the Uber App to compile your own custom Super Bowl commercial using scenes with McConaughey, Cooper, and a host of other celebrities. Uber says it's possible to build over 1,000 different versions. It's a neat idea and one that's kicking off ahead of Super Bowl LX, set to air on February 8.
Besides Foodball, the ads are already trickling out, with Svedka vodka giving us a glimpse at a terrifying AI-powered future, and Anthropic's debut taking potshots at ChatGPT for its recent ad inclusions. This year's commercial lineup looks like it's going to be an interesting one.