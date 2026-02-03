Svedka's Super Bowl Ad Reveals A Terrifying AI Future

Super Bowl LX is Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California, and it's an event that can focus on commercials just as much as football. It can have folks shopping for the perfect TV from Costco, or for advertisers, crafting an ad that can be viewed by millions. Now, a vodka company has a new advertisement ready for this year's game, and its use of AI-generated video may give us a glimpse of how advertising will look in the future.

AI being involved with Super Bowl commercials isn't entirely novel — Google famously fumbled an ad for Gemini back in 2025 — though the company behind this new ad for Svedka Vodka states it's the first to be prominently made by AI. The 30-second spot features dancing robots, partying, and overall good times, though a predominant figure behind the ad is now defending their decision to use artificial intelligence.

Whether you're a fan of AI and its capabilities to do things you never want to do again, or you're unsure if it's really to blame for all the tech layoffs, it's hard to doubt that more companies will be creating their own ads with artificial intelligence serving as the backbone, especially as Svedka isn't the only product to use AI in its commercials for this year's Super Bowl. However, considering Super Bowl ads are often designed to get people talking, the company behind this new ad certainly hit that target.