Svedka's Super Bowl Ad Reveals A Terrifying AI Future
Super Bowl LX is Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California, and it's an event that can focus on commercials just as much as football. It can have folks shopping for the perfect TV from Costco, or for advertisers, crafting an ad that can be viewed by millions. Now, a vodka company has a new advertisement ready for this year's game, and its use of AI-generated video may give us a glimpse of how advertising will look in the future.
AI being involved with Super Bowl commercials isn't entirely novel — Google famously fumbled an ad for Gemini back in 2025 — though the company behind this new ad for Svedka Vodka states it's the first to be prominently made by AI. The 30-second spot features dancing robots, partying, and overall good times, though a predominant figure behind the ad is now defending their decision to use artificial intelligence.
Whether you're a fan of AI and its capabilities to do things you never want to do again, or you're unsure if it's really to blame for all the tech layoffs, it's hard to doubt that more companies will be creating their own ads with artificial intelligence serving as the backbone, especially as Svedka isn't the only product to use AI in its commercials for this year's Super Bowl. However, considering Super Bowl ads are often designed to get people talking, the company behind this new ad certainly hit that target.
New Super Bowl ad first to predominantly feature AI
First announced in a press release back in December 2025, Svedka's parent company Sazerac states the Vodka brand will appear in the company's first-ever Super Bowl commercial, and the first Super Bowl commercial focusing on Vodka in the past 30 years. Along with this milestone, it's also the first commercial predominantly featuring AI to appear in the Super Bowl, though Sazerac states the ad was filmed "in partnership with robots (aka artificial intelligence)."
The commercial was produced with the company's in-house team alongside San Francisco's AI company Silverside, which is known for having helped produce Coca-Cola's contentious 2025 AI-generated Christmas video. Within the Svedka video, Fembot — making its first appearance in an ad in 12 years — is accompanied by its new counterpart, BroBot. The two dance to music and drink vodka (which pours through BroBot's neck as he has no throat) as human-like characters dance around them.
The ad was part of a contest where users could submit videos of themselves dancing to serve as the basis for the robots' dance moves, with a chance to win $10,000 for the winning dancer. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, chief marketing officer for Sazerac, Sara Saunders, insists that the ad is meant to unite humans and AI, saying, "The entire idea of the campaign is that the robots have returned to remind the humans to be more human. Our message is ultimately pro human." Hollywood Reporter also notes that other companies will be using AI in their commercials, though not as predominantly. AI companies, such as OpenAI, are also expected to have airtime during the game.