5 Costco TVs That Are Perfect For The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is fast-approaching, and it's no surprise that people tend to upgrade their TVs in time for the big event. Maybe this has to do with post-holiday sales, since the Super Bowl is typically the last stretch of sales after the busy buying period before things slow down. If you want a new TV, late January to early February is a good time to buy, not just to have a slick new set for football, but to get a great deal. Plus, who can resist impressing family members, friends, and neighbors who are invited over for your Super Bowl party?

Imagine the looks on their faces when they see a fabulous new flat-screen mounted on the wall with crisp resolution, making you feel like you're there in the stadium! Costco is one of the best places to buy TVs with plenty of perks. That's especially the case for larger-sized TVs from top brands, which is what Costco tends to focus on. Right now, there are really hot TV deals worth considering. Not only are these TVs on for a great price, but they also have features that will specifically appeal to sports fans and help make watching the game from the comfort of your couch even more enjoyable.