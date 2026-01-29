5 Costco TVs That Are Perfect For The Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is fast-approaching, and it's no surprise that people tend to upgrade their TVs in time for the big event. Maybe this has to do with post-holiday sales, since the Super Bowl is typically the last stretch of sales after the busy buying period before things slow down. If you want a new TV, late January to early February is a good time to buy, not just to have a slick new set for football, but to get a great deal. Plus, who can resist impressing family members, friends, and neighbors who are invited over for your Super Bowl party?
Imagine the looks on their faces when they see a fabulous new flat-screen mounted on the wall with crisp resolution, making you feel like you're there in the stadium! Costco is one of the best places to buy TVs with plenty of perks. That's especially the case for larger-sized TVs from top brands, which is what Costco tends to focus on. Right now, there are really hot TV deals worth considering. Not only are these TVs on for a great price, but they also have features that will specifically appeal to sports fans and help make watching the game from the comfort of your couch even more enjoyable.
Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV
It doesn't get much better than OLED when it comes to deep blacks and vibrant pictures, and Sony is among the top brands in this category with its Bravia series of TVs. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch sizes at Costco, the Sony Bravia 8 OLED is a fantastic upgrade right in time for the Super Bowl. You get a truly realistic-looking picture, so you'll feel like you're right there at the game. Sony is known for having some of the best built-in speakers, so even if you haven't gotten separate speakers yet, you'll still enjoy a great audio experience with immersive sound. When connected to speakers or watching compatible content, it supports advanced audio formats, such as IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X, and Dolby Atmos.
With Google TV, you can access the games streaming on Peacock. The 120Hz refresh rate will keep up with fast-moving on-screen action, while also catering to gamers. This works alongside XR OLED Motion, which can identify what's most important in the frame, like the quarterback running with the ball, compare it to the following frame, and create new frames in between so the result is smoother-looking motion. The Sony Bravia 8 has since been replaced by the Sony Bravia 8 II, which we reviewed, but it's still a solid TV. Moreover, at its current price, it's an incredible deal for an OLED.
TCL QM6K Pro QD-Mini LED TV
TCL has been getting pretty good reviews for its latest TVs, and the brand has now merged with Sony by buying a majority stake in its TV business. If you're looking for a good balance of size, picture quality, and price, the TCL QM6K Pro is a good choice. "Go big or go home," as they say, and that's especially the case when you're considering the Super Bowl. The 85-incher (you can go smaller if desired) boasts mini-LED technology for a more accurate, color-rich image. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth scenes in action movies, games, and, of course, sports like football.
Aside from the excellent price, this TV has received rave reviews from top outlets that praise the balance of great picture quality with affordability. Our TCL QM6K review highlighted the excellent contrast levels, deep blacks, and gaming features, though the TV isn't quite as bright as some premium mini-LED models. There's also CrystGlow HVA Panel technology that affords great contrast and reduces reflections. As an early 2025 model, this TV isn't brand new, but it's still good enough for those who want a big screen on a budget.
LG OLED evo AI C5 Series
LG has wonderful OLED TVs and is known for being one of the most reliable smart TV brands. The LG OLED evo AI C5 Series TV, available in six sizes from Costco, was introduced in 2025 but still gets top recommendations, especially at the discounted price at Costco. Praised for the fantastic picture quality, sleek and slim design, and the intuitive webOS interface, it's a top option to consider. The TV has received certifications for being able to produce "Perfect Black" and "Perfect Color," so it'll look good no matter what you're watching.
Combined with AI Sound Pro that provides a virtual 11.1.2 channel audio experience, every cheer of the crowd and commentator's excitement when there's a touchdown will fill the room, even without additional speakers. The 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) ensures a smooth viewing experience, too. The AI Magic Remote is easy to use, and the Alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor analyzes content and upscales every frame, even working to enhance facial expressions and provide a greater sense of depth in the picture. webOS features like AI Concierge will come in handy to help you find your next watch once the Super Bowl is over.
Samsung QN70F Neo QLED TV
Samsung is one of the biggest and most popular brands in the TV business, and is even ranked at the top in terms of customer satisfaction. If you have already owned a Samsung TV or have other Samsung products, you might gravitate to the same brand for a seamless experience. Introduced in 2025, the Samsung QN70F Neo QLED is a nice mid-level model to consider if you aren't necessarily pinching pennies but don't have thousands to invest either. You get decent specs like a 120Hz refresh rate with Motion Xcelerator to boost motion smoothing for sports content. There's also miniLED technology for vivid colors and deep blacks, and 4K AI upscaling to improve the picture.
If you don't subscribe to the 4K feed or streaming tier to watch the game in all its 4K glory, you'll still get improved picture quality with this TV. Available in smaller and larger sizes if preferred, reviewers love how great it performs in bright rooms thanks to the high peak brightness, and handy smart features like Vision AI that can call up useful functions like live translations — great if grandma wants to watch shows later on in her own native language. With the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, the TV can optimize both the picture and sound for you, so getting the best all-around experience is effortless.
Hisense ULED U6 TV
If affordability is a priority, the Hisense U6 Series miniLED TV boasts impressive specs for a value price. This includes features like a 144Hz refresh rate, full-array local dimming, quantum dot color for vibrant images that pop, a 4K upscaler, and Dolby Atmos with a built-in subwoofer so the roars of the crowds will rumble through the room. Since it runs Fire TV OS, it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can control playback with voice commands, too. Available in several sizes, we would recommend the 65-inch model for a decent-sized room, which provides a large picture for a price you can't beat.
Reviewers praise the picture quality, and though some prefer Google TV, if you aren't a huge TV watcher outside of football and don't care so much about the smart TV UI, this might not matter. It's a solid budget TV if you want something big to watch the game. When it comes to the Super Bowl, you want something big and bright that offers great contrast and smooth motion so you don't miss a beat in the game. If it comes with great built-in speakers as well, that's a plus, though it's best to connect a soundbar or home theatre audio system to complete the package and be fully ready for the big game night.