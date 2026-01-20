Sony's Bravia Brand Is Merging With A Major Cheap Chinese TV Company
For fans of Sony televisions, the company is about to receive some help from a potentially unlikely source. With Sony being one of the most reliable smart TV brands according to consumers, it may surprise some that it just announced plans to team up with China's television and display manufacturer TCL Electronic Holdings Limited, or TCL. The pairing is still in the early stages, but the resulting products might be on the market sooner rather than later.
Announced in a press release from Sony, the two companies are currently moving forward with "discussions and consideration for a strategic partnership," but it will see TCL become the majority shareholder in Sony's home entertainment business. Currently, there are plans for products to begin releasing by 2027, with both companies offering their own strengths when it comes to developing new products.
Given that TCL televisions are often considered cheap — and we likely know why — the potential for TCL to elevate itself as a premium brand is there, though it is likely the new products from this venture will use Sony trademarks for branding. Time will tell whether this will enhance TCL's status or lead to a variety of cheap products bearing the Sony name. However, with TCL showing off one of the coolest tech innovations at CES 2026 with its X11L SQD-Mini LED TV, this venture may be a big win for consumers either way.
Sony and TCL announce joint venture
While still in the early stages, Sony and Chinese manufacturer TCL Electronic Holdings Limited have announced that both companies are discussing TCL taking control of Sony's home entertainment business. As of today, the two companies have signed an agreement establishing their intentions, and if things go as planned, TCL will hold 51% of shares in the business, with Sony owning the remainder.
According to a press release from Sony, This merger will be on a global scale, and the two plan to execute "definitive binding agreements" by March 2026, with operations beginning April 2027. The press release also mentions that the new products from this merger will include televisions and home audio equipment, and will feature Sony and BRAVIA monikers. The press release also mentions that Sony will pair its brand recognition, "high-quality picture and audio technology," and operational knowledge alongside TCL's display tech, global footprint, and "end-to-end cost efficiency."
Essentially, the new venture will be using Sony's name, but TCL will be holding the reins. While over a year away, this is set to have a major impact on the home electronics market if it comes to pass. Fans of top-of-the-line televisions like the Sony Bravia 8 II will undoubtedly be waiting with baited breath to see what the brand looks like under TCL's umbrella.