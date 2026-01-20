Sony's Bravia Brand Is Merging With A Major Cheap Chinese TV Company

For fans of Sony televisions, the company is about to receive some help from a potentially unlikely source. With Sony being one of the most reliable smart TV brands according to consumers, it may surprise some that it just announced plans to team up with China's television and display manufacturer TCL Electronic Holdings Limited, or TCL. The pairing is still in the early stages, but the resulting products might be on the market sooner rather than later.

Announced in a press release from Sony, the two companies are currently moving forward with "discussions and consideration for a strategic partnership," but it will see TCL become the majority shareholder in Sony's home entertainment business. Currently, there are plans for products to begin releasing by 2027, with both companies offering their own strengths when it comes to developing new products.

Given that TCL televisions are often considered cheap — and we likely know why — the potential for TCL to elevate itself as a premium brand is there, though it is likely the new products from this venture will use Sony trademarks for branding. Time will tell whether this will enhance TCL's status or lead to a variety of cheap products bearing the Sony name. However, with TCL showing off one of the coolest tech innovations at CES 2026 with its X11L SQD-Mini LED TV, this venture may be a big win for consumers either way.