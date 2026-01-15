The 4 Coolest Tech Innovations From CES 2026 You Need To Check Out

The CES trade fair serves us a glimpse of what's to come in consumer technology this year and the years to come. Like each year, we saw plenty of cool and exciting gadgets in Las Vegas this year, many of which are available to buy right now, whereas others are still in the concept phase, being developed into actual products that may grace store shelves soon.

We have already covered the most exciting tech at CES 2026 and the best gadgets we saw as well, but that's just scratching the surface. There were countless other devices and technologies being demoed around the show floor and behind closed doors. So, here are four more of the coolest tech innovations that we spotted at CES that undoubtedly deserve your attention. These innovations range from exciting new gadgets that you'll be able to buy soon to interesting new technologies that you can use on your computer.