3 Perks Of Buying Your Next TV From Costco (And Not Amazon)

If you're looking for a new TV, chances are two of the top places you're researching are Costco and Amazon. Both are known for offering fantastic deals on electronics, including TVs, especially during holiday and Super Bowl seasons. But while , cost isn't the only reason to buy. You actually get a lot of perks when buying a TV from Costco that you don't get from Amazon, to the point that it might make paying a bit more worthwhile.

You might not have to worry about pricing, because you'll often find the best TV deals at Costco, especially on larger-sized models. That's not only true in terms of pricing, but also considering Costco's second-to-none warranty and return policy that are included with the purchase. If you take advantage of special deals or grab one of the cheap smart TVs that Costco members swear by, you can save even more.