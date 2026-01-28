3 Perks Of Buying Your Next TV From Costco (And Not Amazon)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for a new TV, chances are two of the top places you're researching are Costco and Amazon. Both are known for offering fantastic deals on electronics, including TVs, especially during holiday and Super Bowl seasons. But while , cost isn't the only reason to buy. You actually get a lot of perks when buying a TV from Costco that you don't get from Amazon, to the point that it might make paying a bit more worthwhile.
You might not have to worry about pricing, because you'll often find the best TV deals at Costco, especially on larger-sized models. That's not only true in terms of pricing, but also considering Costco's second-to-none warranty and return policy that are included with the purchase. If you take advantage of special deals or grab one of the cheap smart TVs that Costco members swear by, you can save even more.
Best overall deal on larger TVs
Since Costco focuses mainly on large-screen TVs from the best-known brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio, you'll find great pricing if this is what you're in the market for. While their physical stores have a limited selection of TVs, their website has a wealth of options. Plus, Costco offers cash back on purchases with an Executive membership,
You will often find what seems to be With further investigation, you may find it's the same TV that other retailers like Walmart sell, with slight modifications in the model number and minor features. This practice is meant to avoid price matching if a competitor offers the same TV at a lower price. If you pay attention to Costco price tag codes and what they mean, you can also eyeball the TV selection each time you visit and jump on a model when it's being sold at the best price possible.
Better warranty
What really sets Costco apart is its warranty policy. Because it's a membership-based club, Costco provides . The retailer will fulfill warranty needs as necessary, which could include repair, replacement, or refund. There are also extended warranty options available for purchase through Allstate. With the two warranties combined, you can get up to five years of coverage.
By contrast, Amazon offers a standard and a for TVs from other brands. The company also offers two, three, or four years of extended warranty plans through , but claims incur an additional service fee. The amount will vary depending on the TV and the plan chosen. But if you're thinking about buying a new TV from Costco, you'll always come out ahead in this department.
Better return policy and terms
Costco has a generous return policy that applies to TVs. It offers compared , which also requires that you send the TV back in its original packaging. Whether you bought the TV in-store or online, you can return it to a Costco warehouse. With TVs bought online at Costco, you can initiate a return through the website if you prefer. and can take the TV to a drop-off site or schedule a pickup from the courier, if one is available in your area.
, Costco offered a more open return policy for TVs, as it continues to do for other purchases. But to combat abuse where customers would exchange older models for newer ones, the retailer is stricter about its 90-day terms today. That said, that's still much more generous than Amazon and most other retailers. This is just one of many reasons to buy your electronics from Costco versus Amazon. Overall, you'll have much greater peace of mind, even if you end up paying a smidge more.