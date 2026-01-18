What Do Costco Price Tag Codes Really Mean?

If you shop at Costco, you may notice that price tags sometimes look different. Some end in $.99 and others in $.97, for example. Then there's the "death star" asterisk that means low inventory and likely end of run. When you understand the numbers, dates, and symbols, it can help you shop better, save money, and get items not only before they're gone, but at the best price possible. Costco sometimes brings items in seasonally or to test them. Some stay stocked long term while others are only available for a limited time. At Costco, you can't always see something and decide to come back and buy it later. If you love something and it's a good deal, you may want to get it now before it's gone.

Knowing the tricks of the trade will help you get the most out of your Costco membership. Many members follow deals posted in local Costco groups on sites like Facebook and by popular content creators. But understanding Costco pricing patterns puts you on another level. The superstore uses the same price codes in both the U.S. and Canada, so if you're from one country and shopping in the other, the same conventions ring true, too. Here's how to decipher Costco's price tag codes.