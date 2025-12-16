5 Costco Items Smart Homeowners Need For Their Winter Prep

Winter changes how we go about our lives, with shorter days and lower temperatures forcing us to spend more time indoors. This can lead us to recognize inefficiencies in our home, as well as boredom and even cabin fever. When you throw in the gauntlet of holiday festivities that close out one year and ring in the next, you've got plenty of good reason to ensure you have all of the right electronics on hand to survive the depths of winter.

Whether you're hosting for the holidays or simply face stretches of difficult weather throughout the winter, Costco has a variety of electronics that can help you survive the season. The warehouse retailer stocks smart home products designed for winter challenges, including items like smart heaters and devices that can chip in during a power outage. Discounts are frequently available to Costco members, but you don't have to be one to shop Costco's online store, making it an accessible option for winter preparation.

We've gone through Costco's inventory and selected some items we feel can be useful to have as the cold weather settles in. Our focus was on emergency preparedness, comfort around the house, and all-around convenience. At the end of this article, you can find more details on how we chose these products. For now, let's dive into some Costco items that can make winter a little easier to get through.