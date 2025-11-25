5 Costco Electronics That Outshine Walmart In Price
If you're in the market for some electronic purchases, Costco may be the way to go rather than Walmart. While you can get a lot of the same products and brands at both places, Costco's electronics are often available at a better price. In this article, we'll look at a few such products that are priced more attractively at Costco than Walmart. They'll save you some precious dollars so that you get the best value and quality. We've picked electronics that won't break the bank but still come from trusted brands and are backed by solid user reviews.
Whether it's smart home electronics or daily tech essentials, Costco often has some great finds. Moreover, sometimes there are exclusive member discounts and bundle deals that up the appeal. Bear in mind that some of the prices we've discussed below may be time-sensitive and are subject to change. So go ahead and grab what you like before you miss out.
1. Omniheat Digital Ceramic Personal Heater
A little bit of extra warmth can make a big difference during the cold months. If you want to make your home cozy for fall and winter, you can get a 2-pack of the OmniHeat personal heater for just $41.99 at Costco. That's over $20 of savings compared to the same product at Walmart. Despite its small size, user reviews claim that the heater performs well, delivering a distributed, consistent heat. It's the ideal size for multiple rooms in your home or office. It uses premium ceramic heating elements and a DC motor for quiet and efficient airflow.
Moreover, you can customize the heating to your comfort level with a programmable thermostat that ranges from 65 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit and has four heat settings. It's equipped with an easy-to-use digital display and touch control panel. Of course, safety is a key factor to consider with such electronics, and this heater has a built-in child lock as well as safeguards against overheating and tipping over. Other great features include the hide-away cord wrap and a handle for easy carrying.
2. Levoit Smart Hybrid Humidifier
A humidifier is a great addition to your home to help regulate dry air and potentially benefit skin, sleep, and respiratory health. The Levoit Smart Hybrid Humidifier is available at $79.99 at Costco, compared to over $100 at Walmart. It's got more than a thousand user reviews highlighting its ease of use and reliability. The best part is that you can choose between cool and warm mist settings, along with three mist levels to suit your room size. A full tank can last about 12 hours at a medium mist setting. It can also be used for aromatherapy to create a soothing and pleasant-scented environment in any space.
The humidifier comes with a remote control, but you can also connect it to your favorite voice assistant, such as Siri or Alexa, for hands-free operation. It also has a quiet sleep mode to maintain a comfortable airflow throughout the night and help ease congestion or dry eyes. Lastly, users say it's pretty easy to clean and comes with a straightforward manual with all the instructions you need.
3. Gourmia Digital Air Fryer
If you often have people over or just enjoy cooking for yourself, make life a little easier by getting the Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer for just $44,99. It's almost double the price at Walmart, which points out how Costco electronics often come at unbeatable deals. This air fryer boasts a rather awesome combination of style and functionality. It has seven one-touch cooking functions, including baking, roasting, broiling, reheating, and dehydrating. The touchscreen panel is easy to use and guides you through the cooking process for any recipe. The two-rack design offers plenty of space, and the light means you can keep an eye on your food as it cooks.
Of course, the prime advantage of having an air fryer is the minimal oil it requires. It's an excellent choice for anyone looking to eat healthier without compromising on taste or variety. It's backed by an impressive 4.6-star rating from close to 2,000 user reviews on the Costco website. Most users say it's a convenient way to quickly cook something that's both crispy and healthy. We think it would make a perfect holiday-season purchase if you're going to be hosting, or can even make a nice gift for someone who loves experimenting in the kitchen.
4. Anker MagGo Portable Power Bank
A power bank is always a good purchase because you know it's going to come in handy at some point. If your phone always seems to need a charge, grab a 2-pack of the Anker MagGo 5000 mAh power bank for just $39.99. At Walmart, a single piece is for $29.98, so you're getting a pretty good deal for two. It magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12 or newer and provides up to 16 hours of extended battery life. But what really sets it apart from other best power banks is the built-in stand that lets you prop up your phone and keep using it while it charges. That said, it's also compatible with AirPods, Soundcore earbuds, and Samsung phones that support wireless charging.
A handy feature is pass-through charging, which lets you charge both the power bank and your device simultaneously. The battery indicator gives you a clear idea of how much power you have. It's also quite compact and travel-friendly.
5. Jackery Explorer 300
For anyone who loves the outdoors and extended road trips or camping, the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station is a worthy investment. It's up for $189.99 at Costco, compared to $219 at Walmart. This gadget is indispensable to charge up all your gear, such as phones, laptops, drones, and cameras, when you don't have access to a traditional power outlet for extended periods of time. Just charge it up before you go, or use the solar charging capability on the go, which requires an additional purchase of the solar panel. It offers the versatility of AC wall charging, car charging, and USB-C charging for all your different devices. It's pretty easy to operate with a one-button start, and convenient to set up and store. You can also monitor the remaining battery level and more through the Jackery app on iOS or Android.
Although there aren't many user reviews on the Costco website, we found thousands of excellent reviews across other online shopping platforms. Moreover, it also gets frequently recommended by van-life YouTubers who spend a lot of time off-grid. It's UL-certified for safety, so you can take it along on your adventures with peace of mind.