5 Best USB-C Power Banks That Support Fast Charging On The iPhone 17
Apple's 2025 iPhone lineup is here, and besides the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, it includes the iPhone Air, which is the company's slimmest phone to date. The new iPhones feature various upgrades over their predecessors, including the powerful A19-series chips, 120Hz ProMotion displays across the lineup, and the new Center Stage selfie camera. The iPhone 17 series also has bigger batteries and faster charging, except in the case of the iPhone Air. That said, Apple doesn't share specific charging speeds of the new iPhones (as always). However, the company mentioned that the iPhone 17 models can charge up to 50% in 20 minutes with a 40W wall adapter. The iPhone Air charges slightly slower, reaching 50% in 30 minutes with a 20W power brick.
However, after extensive testing, ChargerLab concluded that the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models support a top charging speed of around 28-30W, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max can charge at a speed of 36-38W, depending on the power brick. The iPhone Air, as expected, is the slowest — topping out at 18-19W. So, if you are in the market for a power bank to top up your new iPhone 17-series model on the go, you'll need to keep these charging speeds in mind alongside USB Power Delivery (USB PD) support to get the fastest possible charging. USB PD is the fast-charging protocol that Apple uses for all its iPhones. To make things simple for you, we have handpicked the best USB-C power banks that'll fast-charge your iPhone.
Anker Prime 9,600mAh Power Bank
With a 9,600mAh capacity battery and a peak power output of 65W, the Anker Prime Power Bank is an excellent option for any iPhone 17-series owner. It has a list price of $90. However, it's often discounted to $70. It can deliver fast-charging capabilities to all iPhone 17 models, including the 17 Pro Max. Additionally, the battery capacity is enough to provide more than one full charge to your iPhone. The biggest highlight of the Anker offering is the built-in AC plug, which allows it to double as a regular wall adapter when needed. It also sports a compact design and has an integrated display to offer real-time updates about the battery level and power output.
There are two USB-C ports to charge up to two devices simultaneously. Even when both ports are in use, the USB-C1 port can deliver up to 45W, ensuring the connected iPhone charges quickly. These impressive features have made the Anker Prime Power Bank a beloved portable charger among Amazon shoppers, who have given it an average rating of 4.4 from over 600 reviews. People appreciate the device's ability to serve as both a power bank and a wall adapter, making it the perfect travel companion. However, some buyers report receiving defective units that fail to hold a charge or die after only a few weeks of use. Fortunately, Anker offers a 24-month warranty on the power bank.
Ugreen Nexode 100W Power Bank
If you're often away from a wall outlet and need a power bank that can deliver multiple charges to your iPhone at top speed, the Ugreen Nexode 100W Power Bank is certainly worth considering. It has a list price of $80. However, you can often find it selling for as low as $50. As the name suggests, it's capable of charging connected devices at up to 100W, meaning it has enough power to top up any iPhone at top speed. Moreover, it packs a 20,000mAh battery, which should be enough to provide more than three full charges to any iPhone. Among other features, there are three USB ports onboard, including two USB-C ports, enabling you to charge multiple devices simultaneously.
The charger can accept up to 65W of charging power, allowing it to reach 0-100% in approximately 1.6 hours. Thanks to the fact that it can even charge laptops at high speeds, the Ugreen portable charger has garnered an average rating of 4.6 from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon. Buyers like its fast charging speeds, its ability to power tons of different gadgets, and its reliability. The only major complaint some buyers have is getting defective units that stop working after a few weeks or months. However, you'll be happy to know that you get a two-year warranty that you can claim in case of any manufacturing defects.
CukTech CP25 Power Bank
The CukTech CP25 Power Bank is a highly-rated portable charger that has received an average rating of 4.6 from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon. It boasts a massive 20,000mAh battery and comes with an affordable price tag of only $30. Despite its aggressive pricing, it has a lot to offer — from a built-in USB-C cable to support for 45W charging. Besides the built-in charging cable, it has additional USB Type-A and Type-C ports in case you want to charge multiple devices simultaneously.
Support for trickle charging is also present to charge mobile accessories and other smaller devices. A built-in screen displays the remaining battery capacity. Buyers like its reliability, fast charging support, and the company's customer service. However, not everyone is a fan of its heavy and bulky design, which isn't surprising given that it packs so much power. Some people also point out that it takes a considerable amount of time to charge the power bank, which can be a bummer when traveling.
Anker 737 Power Bank
Besides the fantastic Anker Prime Power Bank mentioned above, you can also consider the Anker 737 Power Bank — featuring a massive 24,000 mAh battery capacity. The capacity is large enough to charge your iPhone 17 4-5 times while also complying with TSA rules for flying. So, you can carry it on a flight without any objections from TSA. However, be sure not to put it in your checked luggage. The Anker 737 can even charge laptops, tablets, and other large devices with higher battery capacities. Additionally, it comes with support for 140W fast charging for both input and output, meaning not only will it charge your iPhone at top speed, it can also juice itself pretty quickly.
There are three USB ports onboard — two USB-C and a single USB-A. The latter is perfect for charging smaller accessories like smartwatches and headphones. Given these excellent features, it's no surprise that the Anker portable charger has an average rating of 4.5 from over 15,000 reviews on Amazon. Some of the positives highlighted by customers include its large battery capacity, the presence of a built-in display for charging information, and fast charging speeds. However, some customers are unhappy with Anker's customer service, and others note that the power bank didn't last for long.
Baseus Picogo 10,000mAh Power Bank
If you are looking for a compact power bank for your iPhone, the Baseus Picogo is a solid choice. It features a 10,000mAh battery, which is sufficient for more than one full charge of any iPhone 17 model, and supports up to 45W USB PD charging. It also comes with a built-in USB-C cable, so you don't have to carry one separately or search for one when you need to top up your iPhone. More importantly, the same cable can also be used to charge the power bank itself. You can purchase the Baseus offering in three color options, and it comes with a reasonable price tag of $40. Other features include the presence of additional USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as an LED display to indicate battery status.
The Baseus Picogo 10,000mAh Power Bank has received excellent reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.5. Fast charging speed, compact design, and good build quality are some of the features that buyers like about the Baseus portable charger. However, some folks experienced fast battery drain and premature failures, which could be attributed to bad units.
How we selected these products
We are committed to recommending the most helpful and reliable products. When selecting the best power banks for iPhone 17 models, we prioritized portable chargers that support the USB PD fast charging protocol and can deliver at least 45W of charging. This ensures that whichever iPhone you have, you will get the top charging speed. We also focused on trusted brands that have a track record of producing high-quality mobile accessories. Moreover, our recommendations have an average buyer rating of 4.4 or higher on Amazon.
It's important to understand that power banks have different advertised and rated capacities. This is because the advertised capacity is measured at the native voltage (3.7V) of the internal lithium-ion cells. However, to charge devices via USB, the voltage must be boosted to 5V or higher. This conversion process results in energy losses. So, while the power banks technically have the advertised capacity, the actual usable capacity is markedly lower. Don't be surprised if a 20,000mAh battery realistically only provides around 15,000mAh of charge.