5 Best USB-C Power Banks That Support Fast Charging On The iPhone 17

Apple's 2025 iPhone lineup is here, and besides the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, it includes the iPhone Air, which is the company's slimmest phone to date. The new iPhones feature various upgrades over their predecessors, including the powerful A19-series chips, 120Hz ProMotion displays across the lineup, and the new Center Stage selfie camera. The iPhone 17 series also has bigger batteries and faster charging, except in the case of the iPhone Air. That said, Apple doesn't share specific charging speeds of the new iPhones (as always). However, the company mentioned that the iPhone 17 models can charge up to 50% in 20 minutes with a 40W wall adapter. The iPhone Air charges slightly slower, reaching 50% in 30 minutes with a 20W power brick.

However, after extensive testing, ChargerLab concluded that the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models support a top charging speed of around 28-30W, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max can charge at a speed of 36-38W, depending on the power brick. The iPhone Air, as expected, is the slowest — topping out at 18-19W. So, if you are in the market for a power bank to top up your new iPhone 17-series model on the go, you'll need to keep these charging speeds in mind alongside USB Power Delivery (USB PD) support to get the fastest possible charging. USB PD is the fast-charging protocol that Apple uses for all its iPhones. To make things simple for you, we have handpicked the best USB-C power banks that'll fast-charge your iPhone.