Can You Pack A Laptop Charger In Checked Luggage? The TSA Rule Explained
If you need to fly with your laptop, it's important to understand whether you can pack your laptop charger in your checked bag or keep it in your carry-on. The TSA generally has more restrictions on which electronics are allowed in checked bags because they cannot be monitored in the cargo hold of a plane and may pose the risk of overheating or catching fire.
Laptop chargers are generally allowed in both your checked bags and carry-on luggage, provided they are regular wired chargers without batteries. Portable chargers that typically contain lithium batteries are not permitted in checked bags and must be packed in your carry-on. It can be quite confusing to keep track of which electronics to pack where, so let's clarify the TSA rules about laptop chargers in particular in this article. After all, your laptop is probably an essential personal electronic that you often need to travel with. Knowing the rules can make your journey a lot easier and safer every time.
Laptop chargers and cords are allowed in checked bags
The good news is that your regular laptop charger and its cords are completely unrestricted when it comes to TSA rules. That means you can pack them in your checked suitcase or in your carry-on bag. Since they're not on the list of electronics banned on carry-on bags, they won't cause any issues at airport security. This is because these chargers are just power adapters and cables. They do not contain batteries or pose any fire risks, so the TSA doesn't have any specific rules for packing these. This applies to any laptop charger, whether it's for a MacBook or a Windows laptop.
For most people, the more practical choice is to keep the charger in your carry-on bag. That way, you'll have easy access to it if you need to work or charge your laptop during a layover. Still, if your carry-on is tight on space, there's nothing wrong with tucking the charger into your checked luggage. It's a good idea to wrap it neatly or use a small pouch so it doesn't get tangled with other things in your bag.
Portable chargers must be packed in carry-on luggage
It's portable chargers or power banks that you have to be careful with. Unlike regular laptop chargers, these devices contain lithium-ion batteries, and that's where the restrictions come in. Lithium batteries are known to pose a fire hazard if they're damaged, short-circuited, or exposed to certain conditions. As a result, the TSA and airlines worldwide have strict rules regarding where they can be stored during a flight. Portable chargers are not allowed in checked luggage. Instead, they must always be packed in your carry-on bag.
The reason is safety. If a lithium battery overheats or malfunctions in the cabin, the flight crew can quickly deal with the situation. However, if the same issue occurs in the cargo hold, it could go unnoticed and become hazardous. That's why airlines are so strict about this rule. When you're packing, keep your portable chargers in your carry-on bag. Also, remember to follow any rules your airline may have regarding the use of these chargers on the flight. This way, you'll be compliant with regulations while also traveling more safely.