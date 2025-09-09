Can You Pack A Laptop Charger In Checked Luggage? The TSA Rule Explained

If you need to fly with your laptop, it's important to understand whether you can pack your laptop charger in your checked bag or keep it in your carry-on. The TSA generally has more restrictions on which electronics are allowed in checked bags because they cannot be monitored in the cargo hold of a plane and may pose the risk of overheating or catching fire.

Laptop chargers are generally allowed in both your checked bags and carry-on luggage, provided they are regular wired chargers without batteries. Portable chargers that typically contain lithium batteries are not permitted in checked bags and must be packed in your carry-on. It can be quite confusing to keep track of which electronics to pack where, so let's clarify the TSA rules about laptop chargers in particular in this article. After all, your laptop is probably an essential personal electronic that you often need to travel with. Knowing the rules can make your journey a lot easier and safer every time.