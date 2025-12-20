10 Costco Electronics To Buy And 3 To Skip
The membership warehouse Costco offers a range of high-quality products, from power tools and kitchen accessories to tons of electronics. The chain has a sizeable and loyal customer base that depends on its stores for reliable goods at reasonable prices. But how do you evaluate which to buy and which to avoid?
Beyond firsthand experience, customer ratings and reviews are an excellent source of information when deciding whether to proceed with a purchase. In this article, we have rounded up some of the best electronics you can buy at Costco and a few products that you should avoid. We combed the high-volume giant for recommendations with at least 500 reviews and a rating of 4.0 stars or higher out of 5.0, and identified a few that didn't meet the mark.
Buy: Bose Quiet Comfort SE Noise Canceling Headphones
The Bose QuietComfort Headphones feature noise-canceling technology that isolates you from ambient noise, while Aware mode keeps you aware of your surroundings. You can also create a custom listening experience by adjusting EQ and noise-cancellation levels in the Bose Music app. Take these headphones outdoors without any worry, as they can last for a complete day, though the active noise cancellation mode consumes more battery than regular modes. If you run out of battery mid-journey, a quick 15-minute charge can add 2.5 hours of listening time.
The Bose QuietComfort earcups feature soft, plush cushions that buyers find very comfortable for extended listening. There's even a built-in microphone, but its performance has mixed reviews: Some customers report that during calls, the background noise is louder than the person's voice. Reviewers are also unimpressed with the charging cable for its short length. From one of the major headphone brands, these Bose headphones have a combined rating of 4.6 out of 5 with around 2,000 reviews on Costco.
Buy: Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar Bundle
You can mount the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar on furniture to create a complete surround sound experience. The device's Dolby Atmos audio delivery features the Speech Enhancement option, which provides crystal-clear dialogue, especially when characters speak in hushed voices, and Night Sound, which reduces the intensity of loud sound effects in action scenes to keep noise low at night.
When BGR reviewed the Sonos Beam Gen 2, we found it useful for anyone who wants to enhance the sound quality of their smart TV's audio. Costco buyers share this sentiment and have found it an effective upgrade over their TVs' built-in speakers, giving it an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars with about 1,000 reviews. Complaints include claims that the speakers are not as loud as expected for the $499.99 list price, and that if you are watching TV with more people in bigger rooms, the Sonos Beam Soundbar requires subwoofers for everyone to hear the sound. Some customers also think the bass and treble could be louder.
Buy: TP-Link Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
In a mesh network, every unit acts as a router that transmits Wi-Fi signals, but all the devices come together to form a single expanded network (though it is different from range extenders). The TP-Link Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 comes with three units that you can place at different locations around your home to provide wider network coverage. This mesh network can cover up to 7,000 square feet and connect around 150 devices simultaneously, and the Costco product page's comments second the claim that the TP-Link Deco provides good coverage around the house.
Each gadget will connect to the unit closest to it and will automatically switch as you move around, but a few users have reported dropped connections when switching between nodes. This Wi-Fi 6 system delivers up to 3,000 Mbps of speed, and each Deco device has two built-in WAN/LAN ports to create direct connections with your devices. Also, you can download the TP-Link Deco app to set parental controls; however, multiple reviewers have complained about limited controls and setup options.
With approximately 3,500 reviews on the Costco website, the TP-Link Deco has a score of 4.4 out of 5. Many buyers have reported significant improvements in speed and coverage after installing the TP-Link Deco units.
Buy: Litter-Robot 4 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
The Litter-Robot 4 Self-Cleaning Litter Box uses self-cleaning technology, so you don't have to scoop your cat's litter as often. The machine cleans itself after each use, and your cat has a fresh bed each time. You don't have to worry about nasty smells with the Litter-Robot. Waste is collected in special "OdorTrap Packs" within a sealed drawer, preventing odor from wafting into the rest of your home.
The Litter-Robot can support up to four cats. A free smartphone app, Whisker, tracks waste and litter levels so you know when cleanup and refills are needed. The Litter-Robot has an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars with nearly 1,000 reviews, with one user calling it a "game-changer." Many online reviews agree that this product has made their lives easier by reducing odor and onerous chores. The general consensus is that the Litter-Robot helps keep the houses of Costco buyers clean and free of nasty kitty litter odors. However, many individuals have reported that their cats are too scared to use the machine.
Buy: Fellowes Microshred 1800MC 18-Sheet Microcut Shredder
The Fellowes Microshed Shredder can shred 18 sheets at a time into micro-cut particles, making it a choice for disposing of confidential documents. The auto-reverse feature stops the machine in the event of a jam and reverses any stuck materials, promoting uninterrupted shredding. The trash is collected in an eight-gallon bin that is removable for easy cleaning.
The manufacturer of this shredder claims that it can shred continuously for up to 30 minutes before a cool-down period is required, and the customer reviews support this claim. Therefore, you can execute a significant amount of shredding in one go. However, reviewers have mentioned that the Fellowes Shredder is not suitable for shredding credit cards and CDs because these objects get stuck in the machine. Users who are able to shred their cards found that the tool can only cut them into three or four slices, meaning it does not effectively get rid of the critical information present on the card. Nonetheless, the gadget, graded at 4.8 out of 5, is a steal for regular workplace shredding tasks.
Buy: Roborock QX Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop with Multifunctional Dock
The Roborock QX Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop automatically dusts and mops your floors. The robotic vacuum can even empty its own dustbin and refill its water reservoir, so you don't have to do much manual labor. The Roborock uses Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance to steer clear of objects that are in its way while cleaning.
The vacuum's dual spinning mode allows for efficient cleaning of tough stains via a mop speed of 200 revolutions per minute and a suction power of 5,500 Pascals to pull up the tiniest particles and hair strands. The Roborock collects the trash in a dust bag that can accommodate up to seven weeks of waste, though it depends on the amount of everyday dust and other particles in your house. While the product has received solid reviews for its vacuum power, the Roborock's mopping could fare a bit better. Customers report that the robot fails to remove sticky, hard stains from floors and isn't great at edges either.
Nonetheless, the Roborock QX Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop has a solid 4.5 out of 5 rating across more than 2,000 reviews, with members praising its effectiveness at keeping their homes clean and its ability to climb over small obstacles.
Buy: Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven
The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven, true to its name, provides 10 cooking options, including air fry, whole roast, air roast, bake, dehydrate, and reheat. The oven has a 360-degree whole-roast feature that helps ensure the meat is tender on all sides. Costco members corroborate the manufacturer's claims that they can cook meat, such as chicken, bacon, and turkey, to perfection while maintaining inner juiciness and crispy skin. However, keep in mind that, according to some users, the unit can be tricky to clean, especially when you cook food with a lot of oil or fat.
Additionally, there are two rack levels. The lower rack can cook the main meal, while the upper rack can accommodate side dishes, such as potatoes, reducing dinner prep time. The oven includes a high-velocity fan and a surround airflow that distributes hot air.
The Ninja Foodi smart oven also includes an integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer, so you know where the meat currently stands on a range from rare to well-done. The oven earned an average score of 4.5 out of 5 on Costco with nearly 1,300 reviews. Among the complaints, some users report that the oven's fan is loud, specifically when using the air fry feature, with one user comparing it to "a jet engine."
Buy: Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner
The Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner features a deep-cleaning mechanism that removes dust buildup, fine particles, and debris using the FlexForce PowerBrushes. Cleaning this upright vacuum is straightforward because the nozzle, brush roll, and water tank are all removable. To operate the vacuum, you don't need to press any buttons or activate any triggers. Instead, push the machine forward to wash the carpet and pull it back to dry.
In the pack, you receive two bottles of Oxy Carpet Cleaner Solution. Simply add the solution to the tank, and Auto Mix technology will determine the exact amount required for the cleaning job and dispense it precisely. You also receive a detachable 8-foot hose for removing stains from your sofas, stairs, or other elevated surfaces. It has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Costco with over 2,500 reviews. Customers notably appreciate its performance on stained carpets. The bright wash and dry feature sucks the water out of the rug pretty quickly. Some users reported discontinuing their annual professional carpet-cleaning routines after using this device.
Buy: Volt Landscape Lighting 9-piece Path & Area Light LED Starter Kit
Light up your space outdoors with Volt Landscape Lighting. This nine-piece kit contains premium brass spotlights, LED MR-16 bulbs, brass path and area lights, a stainless-steel transformer, and a weatherproof wire hub. These lights provide approximately 40,000 hours of performance, though this depends on how carefully you use them.
Rated 4.8 out of 5 by 2,686 reviewers, past buyers recommend these path lights for their straightforward installation and construction quality. These are not wall features; Each mounts on a ground pedestal, making them perfect for lighting pathways, stairwells, decks, homes, and yard features. To use the timer built into the transformer, which automatically turns the lights on at dusk, Volt recommends moving the transformer outdoors, as some users experienced issues with the timer when it was placed indoors.
Buy: Samsung 29 cu. ft. Bespoke 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
The Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerator has a 29-cubic-foot storage capacity. It includes a "FlexZone" middle drawer with five temperature settings. It also features a beverage center that can utilize an internal dispenser or automatically refill a self-contained jug with 1.4 liters of filtered water. The smart fridge can create ice cubes and crushed ice bites and store them in separate compartments. The con is that there have been several complaints about the ice maker being too slow to make ice and the water dispenser randomly malfunctioning after some time of use.
The Bespoke smart fridge has a sleek design and a fingerprint-resistant finish, so you don't have to wipe it clean very often. There are separate cooling systems for the freezer and the fridge, and the stainless-steel interior paneling helps maintain a consistent temperature. Positive Costco customer reviews highlight three core features: the spacious interior, the refillable pitcher, and the dual ice maker, positioning this refrigerator at 4.6 out of 5 based on 1,800 reviews. The doors of this refrigerator have garnered some criticism, with some reviewers finding them unevenly designed and requiring a push inward to close properly.
Skip: HP OfficeJet Pro 8138e Wireless All-In-One Printer
HP is a well-known brand that usually offers high-quality printers. However, the HP OfficeJet Pro 8138e Wireless All-In-One Printer is an exception. It has a rating of 3.6 out of 5 on the Costco website from 403 reviewers, and there are a few recurring complaints about the device in the comments section. First, many users reported receiving an error message when executing a print job and could not figure out the issue. According to some reviews, the error may appear after printing a couple of pages.
Another prominent complaint was that during setup, the printer would prompt users to install programs such as "HP+" and "Instant Ink," claiming that they would add 6 months of free ink to the package. However, once installed, the software would lock the printer to accept only HP ink cartridges, while also quickly depleting customers' current ink levels. Consequently, users were allegedly forced to purchase HP refills over third-party brands, which were more costly. Connectivity issues between the printer and PCs have been another common issue among Costco buyers, as the devices keep disconnecting and forcing owners to restart their computers to initiate printing jobs.
Skip: Samsung 77-inch Class - OLED S90D Series
Possessing an overall score of 3.9 out of 5 on the Costco website from 539 global buyers, the Samsung 77-inch Class OLED S90D Series is a model to skip. Priced at $1,799.99, customers have multiple complaints with this particular TV set, with the major problem being that the TV stops working after a few months, or even a few weeks, for many individuals. One user claims the TV stopped working only three days after the purchase, so they replaced it with the same model, only for the replacement to stop working after just a week.
Power board failures have also been reported on the official Samsung OLED S90D product page and on the r/OLED subreddit page. While Samsung is considered one of the more reliable smart TV brands, this particular Samsung may be one to avoid.
Skip: Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charging 5,000 mAh Power Bank
The Anker MagGo Wireless Charger is another electronic device you should avoid buying from Costco. The product has only a 3.7 out of 5 rating out of 331 reviews, and many people who bought it raised concerns about the charger's functionality. The major problem here is the battery life; while advertising claims the battery holds 5,000 mAh worth of charge, several commentors mentioned that the power bank's battery died before it could fully recharge their smartphones, especially if it was an iPhone.
Some customers stated that the power bank tends to heat up to extreme levels, such that they noticed a burning smell and immediately had to turn off the charger. For others, the Anker MagGo charger made their phones overheat to the point that they could feel a burning sensation through their pockets. Aside from overheating issues, some reviews state this device takes too long to charge itself, and some have reported instances of buzzing or humming sounds while it is in use.
Methodology
When selecting the best products, we reviewed customer feedback. To qualify for this article, the average score had to be at least 4.3 out of 5, based on a minimum of 500 global reviews. Moreover, the gadgets should have standout features that set them apart from competitors, such as the Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerator's FlexZone and Beverage Center.
As for the items to avoid, all required a rating below four out of five based on at least 200 total reviews. Furthermore, to qualify, each device needed at least one major problem or another issue that was consistent across multiple reviews, such as a TV's power panel failing within a few weeks. Therefore, it is better not to purchase such risky gadgets that are known to have trouble.