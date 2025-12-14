4 Cheap Smart TVs That Costco Members Swear By

TCL's 55-inch Q77K QLED is a cheap smart TV that is the highest-rated by Costco members, and when you check its specs, it's clear why. The Q77K uses a QLED panel with support for various HDR formats, such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, and HDR10 for better picture quality. As a QLED, the panel has good viewing angles, too. It runs on Google TV, so you get a variety of apps to start with and can install more.

While it's a budget TV, it packs some gaming-focused features that can come in handy when you want to play games on a PC or gaming console. First, the panel has a 144Hz native refresh rate, and second, the TV includes TCL's Game Accelerator 240 feature, which enables variable refresh rate (VRR) to reduce screen tearing. The Q77K also has features like auto-low latency mode and four HDMI 2.1 ports, with one port supporting HDMI eARC.

The HDMI eARC port is important to let the TV connect directly to a soundbar and deliver better sound quality with its high bandwidth. The Q77K has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Costco from over 130 reviews, the highest on this list. You can buy the 55-inch Q77K QLED TV at Costco for $299.99. Users love the Q77K for its picture quality, easy setup process, rich port selection, and value for money. However, some don't find the TV's screen bright enough for HDR, which could be an issue when watching TV during the day.