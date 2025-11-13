9 Devices That Connect To Your Smart TV Without An HDMI Cable

With built-in drivers and woofers, a soundbar can deliver rich, room-filling sound that your TV alone can't match, and setup is usually as simple as connecting a single wire. Many soundbars connect to your TV using a digital optical cable. Both the TV and soundbar require a square-shaped port for this cable, and the wire itself emits a red light. A digital optical connection does an excellent job of transmitting audio, often supporting up to a 5.1-channel surround-sound signal, making it a reliable choice for most home theater setups.

That said, digital optical cannot transcode more complex audio formats like Dolby Atmos. For a soundbar to play back these hi-res codecs, you'll need an HDMI cable with audio-return capabilities (that's what the HDMI ARC port on your smart TV is for). Depending on your soundbar and TV, you may also have the option to connect using a 3.5 mm auxiliary cable, the same type used for most wired headphones.

It's a quick, affordable way to route audio from your TV to your soundbar, but keep in mind that auxiliary connections only support stereo sound. As for headphones, if the cable is long enough to stretch from your TV to the couch, you can plug wired headphones directly into your smart TV for private listening. And if your TV supports Bluetooth, you may even be able to connect your headphones wirelessly for a cable-free experience.