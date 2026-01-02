5 Reasons To Buy Your Electronics From Costco (Instead Of Amazon)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the market for electronics, your first stop might be at a major retailer like Amazon. Shopping at Amazon is naturally attractive due to the platform's sizable catalog and competitive pricing, and while there's nothing wrong with doing your electronics shopping there, that doesn't mean it's the only place you should look. If you happen to have a Costco membership, you may find making the same purchase there to be the better option.

What Costco lacks in Amazon's sheer breadth of offerings, it makes up for in tangible benefits, especially if you're purchasing an electronic device. Buying electronics at Costco can not only save you some money on what are typically expensive purchases, but also grant you access to convenient features like its tech support, as well as other perks such as yearly cashback, a generous return policy, extended warranties, and more. If you have a Costco membership and a location within easy driving distance, it may be in your best interest to pay the warehouse a visit before making your purchase on Amazon.