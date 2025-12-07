The Pros And Cons Of Buying A New Phone From Costco

As of this writing, Costco has official partnerships with AT&T and T-Mobile, though they previously had options for Verizon users as well. This means that you can upgrade, adjust, or sign up for a plan to either of these services right in a Costco store; similarly to how you'd upgrade in a direct retailer store for each carrier. So why would you upgrade at Costco?

For starters, Costco often offers gift cards when you open up a new plan, or even when you upgrade. For instance, right now T-Mobile is giving out up to $200 in a Costco shopping card and $250 on a prepaid Visa Card simply for switching to T-Mobile. AT&T's current promo is a $100 Costco card, plus a discount on your AT&T plan. It's important to check the Costco phone programs when you're ready to buy, however, because these terms can change a lot from month to month. Then there's the cost of the phone itself. Like at your wireless carrier's store directly, the Costco kiosks are always pitching interesting deals on new phones.

On T-Mobile, for instance, they're currently running a promo where you get four iPhone 17 smartphones completely free if you bring four lines over from your previous plan. There's also the same deal for the Galaxy S25. You also get an additional $75 when activating a line, and $25 more if you add a watch or tablet to the mix. AT&T's promo requires you to bring an existing iPhone trade-in to upgrade, but then you get the iPhone 17 Pro for free. These prices could be better than what's on offer at your carrier, so double-check the current promotions there, and consider checking out one of Costco's options.