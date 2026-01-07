The Chain Store With The Hands-Down Best Deals On TVs

If you're looking for a new TV, chances are you're visiting one of the chain stores, assuming they'll have the best deal. They usually do since TVs are often considered loss leaders, sold at heavily discounted pricing with little margin to attract customers into the store and buy additional items. But which chain store provides the best deals? The market is pretty competitive, so you'll likely see a TV being offered for the same price at stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco. Tip: Sometimes the model number is slightly different to prevent cost comparisons or because a certain retailer gets its own SKU for differentiation purposes. But by digging into the specs, you can determine whether it is indeed the same TV.

The answer really comes down to when and what you're buying. Every chain store has deals at different times, so if you catch one at the opportune time, you could enjoy massive savings. Overall, however, you might see the best deals at Costco because it offers member pricing all the time, plus you can factor in 2% cash back in the form of a Reward certificate to be used in-store if you have an Executive membership.