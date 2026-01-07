The Chain Store With The Hands-Down Best Deals On TVs
If you're looking for a new TV, chances are you're visiting one of the chain stores, assuming they'll have the best deal. They usually do since TVs are often considered loss leaders, sold at heavily discounted pricing with little margin to attract customers into the store and buy additional items. But which chain store provides the best deals? The market is pretty competitive, so you'll likely see a TV being offered for the same price at stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco. Tip: Sometimes the model number is slightly different to prevent cost comparisons or because a certain retailer gets its own SKU for differentiation purposes. But by digging into the specs, you can determine whether it is indeed the same TV.
The answer really comes down to when and what you're buying. Every chain store has deals at different times, so if you catch one at the opportune time, you could enjoy massive savings. Overall, however, you might see the best deals at Costco because it offers member pricing all the time, plus you can factor in 2% cash back in the form of a Reward certificate to be used in-store if you have an Executive membership.
Costco membership can offer extra discounts and benefits
With the $120 Executive membership, the additional 2% you get back at the end of the year on purchases like TVs can feel like an additional discount. To put this in perspective, if you buy a $1,000 TV, that's $20, so the total cost is actually $980. That isn't a huge amount, but it's an additional discount on top of the purchase price that might already be lower than or the same as other chain retailers. Costco has a wide selection but focuses on the main brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense, TCL, and Vizio, and offers mostly larger TVs. In addition, there are some cheap smart TVs at Costco that customers swear by.
There's extra value with Costco in the return policy as well. Because it's a membership-based club, you get hassle-free returns. There's no worry about lengthy phone calls or processes if something is wrong with the TV. There's also an automatic two-year warranty. So, in some cases, while a TV might be slightly more expensive at Costco, it's still a better deal because of the fantastic customer service and return policy.
Others major retailers have great deals and many options
Other chain stores like Walmart and Best Buy are also worth considering for your next TV purchase. Since Best Buy is a dedicated electronics retailer, you'll find a wide selection of TVs set up so you can see them in action. You'll also find a wider range, with higher-end options along with mid-tier and budget models from other manufacturers, like its own house brand, Insignia. There are seasonal and brand sales, and they price match, too. With Walmart, you'll find great pricing on budget and mid-tier models, and killer deals during sales. This also includes Walmart's budget house brand, onn TVs, which are great for secondary rooms.
Ultimately, while you can't price match at Costco, you can determine whether a model is generally the same TV through the similar model name and running down the list of specs. If it is, and it's cheaper elsewhere even when you consider other perks, grab it at the best deal. Overall, you'll find the best deals at Costco for larger-sized TVs from the top known brands. For smaller TVs, alternative brands, and budget options, go with other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy.