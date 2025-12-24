Insignia TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of affordable TV brands that are a great bang for your buck. These TVs can come with either large screen sizes for exceptional value pricing or smaller displays, ideal for the bedroom or dorm, that cost less than a night out for dinner. Among these are brands like Vizio, Amazon Fire TVs, Walmart's .onn brand, and Best Buy's own house brand, Insignia.

Insignia TVs come in sizes ranging from 24 inches to 85 inches. They use LED panels, a type of LCD, and offer advanced features such as 4K resolution, HDR, HDMI 2.1 ports, and smart TV software like Roku or Fire TV built in for instant access to streaming services. They're missing higher-end features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos (some do offer DTS), and higher refresh rates. But for everyday casual viewing, especially in secondary rooms, they're the perfect smart TV for a kitchen or small space.

While Insignia TVs are sold exclusively through Best Buy stores and the retailer's website as a house brand, Best Buy, of course, doesn't manufacture the brand. So, who does? Like many other brands, they are made on contract with various manufacturers.