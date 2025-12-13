Cheap Smart TV Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best (According To Consumer Reports)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you do your research before buying a new TV, Samsung, LG, and Sony will stand out as they are widely considered the big three among the most popular TV brands. Their smart TVs include the latest technology, such as the newest forms of OLED and QLED, and are packed with top-of-the-line features like high resolution and fast refresh rates. However, they also come with premium prices that will not fit within everyone's budget. Fortunately, there are more affordable alternatives in the market, and to help you choose, we've ranked them from worst to best with the help of Consumer Reports.

Known for its ratings on individual products, Consumer Reports also rolls out brand reliability and owner satisfaction scores for smart TV brands. We considered these scores, as well as that of their top-rated TV, in determining the rankings for this roundup of cheap smart TV brands. Surprisingly, some of them are even better than Samsung, LG, or Sony in certain aspects, for extreme value for money with your next purchase.