Is AI Really To Blame For All The Tech Layoffs?

Generative AI is being touted as a major focus for growth across the tech industry, but many companies are also using it as a scapegoat as they attempt to justify huge swaths of layoffs. Reportedly, nearly 55,000 layoffs in the United States were due to AI in 2025, despite surveys indicating that thousands of CEOs have yet to see meaningful returns on their AI investments. The disparity between these two facts raises questions as to whether AI itself is solely to blame for massive job losses.

Beyond just the tech industry, there was a grand total of 1.17 million layoffs in the U.S. in 2025. In addition to AI, companies also cited restructuring, rising costs, and economic uncertainty. There is a legitimate concern about AI taking human jobs, especially in customer service or support roles, but it's dangerous to ignore some equally scary reasons as to why companies are dumping employees en masse.