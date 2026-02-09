China's Advanced GPS Alternative Isn't Just For Navigation

The term "GPS" has become ubiquitous in American life. You know it as the foundational technology of navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze, but in most of the world, GPS is just a meaningless trio of letters. The Global Positioning System is owned and operated by the U.S. military, and it is just one of many Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) in operation around the world. In the European Union, people find their way with help from a GNSS called Galileo. In Russia, they use GLONASS (GLObal NAvigation Satellite System). Japan has QZSS (Quasi-Zenith Satellite System), commonly known as Michibiki. But there's one system that matters more than people realize: China's BeiDou isn't just a GPS alternative, it's a fast-growing platform with uses that go far beyond navigation.

The first BeiDou satellites launched in 2000, and by 2020, it had achieved global coverage. Just like America's GPS, BeiDou is owned and operated by its home government, and the ruling Chinese Communist Party has kept most of its technological specifications secret. However, BeiDou has caught the attention of other governments, particularly the United States, due to its wide-ranging uses. BeiDou does a lot more than guide people on their way to work. Just as GPS is closely tied into the American military, BeiDou is becoming ingrained in China's military operations, used by guided missiles and bombs. It's also being used for monitoring and responding to natural disasters. BeiDou is already more advanced than GPS in many ways, and it's grown at a stunning pace.