5 Android Tablets More Powerful Than The iPad Mini

Apple introduced the iPad mini (A17 Pro), aka the iPad mini 7, in October 2024, fixing a "problem" it had with its iPad inventory. The iPad mini 6 was not powerful enough to handle Apple Intelligence, even though the tablet was a premium device, with prices starting at $499. The iPad mini 7's spec bump (processor, RAM, and storage) ensured the device would support Apple Intelligence, just like the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro. That said, Apple didn't give the iPad mini a more meaningful upgrade.

The A17 Pro chip on the iPad mini 7 features a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. When it comes to performance, the iPad mini 7 scores 2,943 and 7,230 in single-core and multi-core Geekbench 6 CPU benchmarks. Unfortunately, the iPad mini 7's display is unchanged compared to its predecessor, an 8.3-inch LCD panel with a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Apple also recycled the iPad mini 6's 12-megapixel rear camera, though the new model supports Smart HDR 4 photography. On the front, there's a 12-megapixel Center Stage selfie camera. While Apple did not increase the starting price despite upgrading the iPad mini's performance, buyers looking for a more powerful tablet can find much better options on the Android side if they are ready to jump ship.