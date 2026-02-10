An Overlooked Zombie K-Drama On Netflix Is A Must-Watch For The Walking Dead Fans

Any horror story that dares to reinvent the blood-soaked wheel is worth a shot. "Kingdom" dares to do that and more by twisting the monsters at their core and adding tension through its setting. Unlike "The Last of Us" or other action-packed zombie shows, the heroes aren't cornered and running out of ammo; they're forced to hold their ground with only a sword and whatever other sharp implement they can get their hands on. That would obviously be enough if they were moving at the pace of the walkers in AMC's beloved series, but unfortunately, these undead inhabitants are moving more akin to the undead from some of the best zombie movies, which is to say, lightning fast and three times as terrifying.

Like all great zombie tales, though, there's more to "Kingdom" than just the villains with bits of people in their teeth. There's a political element to Kim's story and how the higher-ups are attempting to manipulate this almost apocalyptic outbreak in their favor. It also doesn't stop with two seasons, either, as the special spin-off, "Kingdom: Ashin of the North," tells a tale that runs alongside the show's second season and dives deeper into the origins of the resurrection plant. It's here, unfortunately, where Netflix pumped the brakes on "Kingdom" and didn't venture any further. Who knows, though? Given how many shows Netflix has cancelled over the years, maybe they could revive one of their own for a change. After all, nothing in "Kingdom" stays dead forever.