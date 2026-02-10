An Overlooked Zombie K-Drama On Netflix Is A Must-Watch For The Walking Dead Fans
Zombie stories always raise pulses for the right audience, but back in 2019, Netflix dared to unleash something different that, even now, feels woefully underappreciated. Years before the rise and fall of "Squid Game" and prior to "The Walking Dead" losing its bite, the big red N dared to invest in a South Korean horror show described by Starburst as one of "the greatest zombie television series of all time." It's a bold statement, for sure, but one that certainly feels valid after the swift and ferocious bit of television that was "Kingdom."
Based on the webcomic series "The Kingdom of the Gods," penned by Kim Eun-hee (who would also go on to write the adaptation), "Kingdom" throws audiences back to the Joseon Dynasty, blending historical political intrigue with nightmarish terror. The story follows the crown prince of the House of Yi, Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon), as he investigates a mysterious (read: really icky) illness that has infected the King, turning him into a really bitey royal. Unfortunately, this unholy ailment has spread beyond the royal gates and is sweeping the kingdom, and very soon, the plague starts turning civilians into bloodthirsty monsters that seem like zombies. But thanks to Kim's masterful writing, they are unholy beings that share traits with another well-known terror. Perhaps the most monstrous thing about this is that after two seasons and a spin-off film, Netflix hasn't ventured back into this world that is ripe for exploration.
Kingdom was loved by critics in 2020, and we haven't seen it since
Any horror story that dares to reinvent the blood-soaked wheel is worth a shot. "Kingdom" dares to do that and more by twisting the monsters at their core and adding tension through its setting. Unlike "The Last of Us" or other action-packed zombie shows, the heroes aren't cornered and running out of ammo; they're forced to hold their ground with only a sword and whatever other sharp implement they can get their hands on. That would obviously be enough if they were moving at the pace of the walkers in AMC's beloved series, but unfortunately, these undead inhabitants are moving more akin to the undead from some of the best zombie movies, which is to say, lightning fast and three times as terrifying.
Like all great zombie tales, though, there's more to "Kingdom" than just the villains with bits of people in their teeth. There's a political element to Kim's story and how the higher-ups are attempting to manipulate this almost apocalyptic outbreak in their favor. It also doesn't stop with two seasons, either, as the special spin-off, "Kingdom: Ashin of the North," tells a tale that runs alongside the show's second season and dives deeper into the origins of the resurrection plant. It's here, unfortunately, where Netflix pumped the brakes on "Kingdom" and didn't venture any further. Who knows, though? Given how many shows Netflix has cancelled over the years, maybe they could revive one of their own for a change. After all, nothing in "Kingdom" stays dead forever.