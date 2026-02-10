The Next Samsung Galaxy Watch Might Use This Groundbreaking New Tech

Battery life is typically a sore spot for smartwatches, as the tiny batteries don't store a lot of power, and you are forced to charge them regularly. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which is among the best Android smartwatches, is only rated for around 40 hours of battery backup. So, manufacturers are constantly working on improving technology to stuff more power into a smaller battery and speed up charging times.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEM), a subsidiary of Samsung Group, is one such manufacturer that's actively working on solid-state battery technology specifically for wearables. This tech will enable smartwatches to feature larger batteries, a thinner profile, and improved thermal stability. It's possible that an SEM solid-state battery might show up in the next-generation Samsung Galaxy smartwatch.

The company originally announced this ultra-compact battery in 2024, revealing that it's an oxide-based unit and that customer tests were already underway. While no specific time frame of when this battery would be available in a smartwatch was given, SEM claimed on the sidelines of CES 2025 that it was eying 2026 for mass production. Here's how this new battery technology is different from existing Samsung Galaxy smartwatch batteries, and why that's a good thing.