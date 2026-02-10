3 Cool New Home Depot Gadgets Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There was a time when Home Depot wasn't really a name considered when shopping for new electronic gadgets. But these days, with the rise in smart home equipment, it makes sense that home improvement retailers like Home Depot are selling many of the electronics that fill our daily lives. From home security to portable entertainment to compact power supplies that can keep your backyard movie nights up and running, Home Depot offers a wide selection of electronics. So even if Home Depot isn't typically the first store that comes to mind when hunting down new gadgets, you can rest assured there's plenty to choose from that aren't power tools.
Still, it can be challenging to stay on top of the latest Home Depot release, that is, unless you just so happen to move in similar technology circles. This is why we've leaned on our electronics expertise to dig up the freshest tech you can buy from Home Depot in 2026, all while compiling information from press releases, blogs, and reviews from users and professionals alike, doing the hard work for you. This way, we've come away with a clearer picture of the coolest gadgets you should check out during your next Home Depot shopping session.
Arlo Pro Battery Operated Outdoor Security Camera 2K (6th Gen)
Arlo announced its Pro 6 outdoor security camera this year, which happens to be a new Home Depot product available for $124. It doesn't look like the camera has made its way to brick-and-mortar Home Depot stores, but you can ship it to your closest store for easy pickup, or directly to your home. The camera supports dual Wi-Fi and offers 2K HDR recording with a 160º field of view. It also offers 15% better battery life than the 5th generation and even delivers improved night vision, now in color. It's the latest and greatest in Arlo's Pro security camera line, now readily available at Home Depot.
Like competing smart security camera companies, Arlo offers an optional subscription, with a single-camera plan starting at $7.99. The good news is that, like competitors, you don't have to subscribe to use an Arlo camera. Live streaming, motion alerts, and two-way audio are all free, no subscription needed. Really, the main reason to subscribe is for cloud storage if you want to preserve what your camera records for 60 days. The subscription's object detection may also be useful if you have many unexpected guests and/or frequent deliveries at your residence.
Ultimately, the new Arlo Pro (6th Gen) is already a well-received outdoor security camera by critics and consumers alike. Not only does CNET list the camera as the "best overall outdoor home security camera," but user reviews across Home Depot, Best Buy, and Amazon are overwhelmingly positive. Even users on social media like Reddit agree that the experience is great, noting easy setup and an enjoyable picture quality. Thus, now that the camera is available from Home Depot, it's one of the coolest gadgets launching at the store in 2026.
XGIMI MoGo 4 1920 x 1080 DLP Portable Projector with 450 Lumens
Projectors are popular with consumers, and it's easy to see why as prices continue to fall. So it's no surprise the XGIMI MoGo 4 portable projector is a fresh arrival at Home Depot, priced at $459. After all, if you're going to have a backyard movie night, you'll want one that's worth hanging out in, and guess who sells all sorts of backyard goodies like fountains, decorative shrubbery, as well as comfy patio sets? Home Depot, of course. So why not pick up a projector to cross off every item on your backyard movie night shopping list in one fell swoop?
The main benefit of the XGIMI MoGo 4 is its built-in battery, which we noted in our hands-on. Essentially, this projector is built to be an all-in-one portable entertainment station, complete with dual speakers. Plus, it's extendable, with an optional battery stand and power bank support, so you can keep the party going beyond the 2.5 hours of the primary battery. At 4.8 pounds, it's also light enough to tote around town. While 450 lumens isn't the brightest in the business, you can boost brightness for outdoor use with an optional Performance mode.
The XGIMI MoGo 4 is a new listing on Home Depot's website, so it doesn't have any reviews. Looking at storefronts like Amazon, we can see that users have settled at 4.2 (out of 5), with 66% at a full 5 stars. And if we look towards professional reviews, we can see that WhatHiFi has rated it a solid 4 out of 5, noting its "punchy picture" and "easy setup." Both users and reviewers are positive about the projector, which aligns with our opinion that the XGIMI MoGo 4 is a cool new Home Depot gadget.
RYOBI 40V 300W Power Source & Charger
A security camera is great for keeping an eye on your backyard, and a portable projector is a great way to enjoy that backyard with the family. But even though that projector comes with a built-in battery, what if you need more power? Home Depot's RYOBI to the rescue. One of its latest products for 2026 is a 40V 300W Power Source & Charger, which you can see on RYOBI's website as "coming soon." Basically, you can slap one of RYOBI's 40V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Batteries ($159) into this 40V 300W Power Source & Charger to not only charge said battery, but use it as a power source, say, for a portable projector.
The RYOBI 40V 300W Power Source & Charger is part of a new RYOBI line that offers 150W, 200W, and 300W power-source chargers, and the 300W is the big-boy, perfect for any outing, no matter your power demands. And if you already own a few RYOBI batteries (for your power tools), then this power source and charger may make even more sense, allowing you to utilize your fleet of batteries beyond their RYOBI lock-in.
Not only is there a grounded 12V A/C outlet so you can easily plug in with a regular electrical plug, but there are also a USB-C port and a USB-A port, making it that much easier to charge your electronics, like your smartphone. Heck, you can even connect one of RYOBI's Solar Panels to the 40V 300W Power Source & Charger if you're away from wall outlets for extended periods. While there are no reviews for this yet-to-be-released product, we can look to similar inverters from RYOBI across online storefronts to see that the company has a solid reputation with the tech.