3 Cool New Home Depot Gadgets Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools

Arlo announced its Pro 6 outdoor security camera this year, which happens to be a new Home Depot product available for $124. It doesn't look like the camera has made its way to brick-and-mortar Home Depot stores, but you can ship it to your closest store for easy pickup, or directly to your home. The camera supports dual Wi-Fi and offers 2K HDR recording with a 160º field of view. It also offers 15% better battery life than the 5th generation and even delivers improved night vision, now in color. It's the latest and greatest in Arlo's Pro security camera line, now readily available at Home Depot.

Like competing smart security camera companies, Arlo offers an optional subscription, with a single-camera plan starting at $7.99. The good news is that, like competitors, you don't have to subscribe to use an Arlo camera. Live streaming, motion alerts, and two-way audio are all free, no subscription needed. Really, the main reason to subscribe is for cloud storage if you want to preserve what your camera records for 60 days. The subscription's object detection may also be useful if you have many unexpected guests and/or frequent deliveries at your residence.

Ultimately, the new Arlo Pro (6th Gen) is already a well-received outdoor security camera by critics and consumers alike. Not only does CNET list the camera as the "best overall outdoor home security camera," but user reviews across Home Depot, Best Buy, and Amazon are overwhelmingly positive. Even users on social media like Reddit agree that the experience is great, noting easy setup and an enjoyable picture quality. Thus, now that the camera is available from Home Depot, it's one of the coolest gadgets launching at the store in 2026.