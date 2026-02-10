Ditch Modern Messaging Apps For This Cool Retro Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ham radio is an electronics and communication service people can use freely without the need for the internet or cell phones. The FCC recognizes it as a backup for emergencies, and it is often used by skilled hobbyists. It's typically used for voice and legacy communications, like Morse code. Amateur operators are called "hams," and must be licensed to transmit. But if you just want to listen in, you can connect to ham frequencies with a compatible device.

Another open-source network, called Meshtastic, works similarly, offering a walkie-talkie style communication system, but one that relies on texting, not voice. This cool retro solution is open-source, uses long-range (LoRa) radio technology, and, generally does not require licensing. That means anyone can set up a valid and compatible device to establish a node. Using the network is free, but you will need the right equipment.

Once you're set up, which requires hardware and software tinkering, you can effectively stop using mobile messaging apps and use Meshtastic, sort of. You'd also have to get friends and family onboard, but that's a different matter. It's a neat, low-power option that's available wherever there's a signal and can also be used in remote areas, making it a great choice for emergencies. The Meshtastic team actually describes it as "off-grid communication for everyone." Of course, you could consider some apps that turn your smartphone into a survival tool while you're at it.