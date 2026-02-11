China's Robot Dogs Do A Lot More Than Fetch

China is heavily investing in robots, and the quadruped models might soon become mainstream in the region. Specialized models like one that can run as fast as Usain Bolt have been grabbing headlines, but there are more general-purpose versions making their way to consumers. Some of these new releases can be used to transport lightweight loads, capture photos and videos with auto-tracking capabilities, or just be a fun companion for family time with kids.

Interestingly enough, while we have seen a push into humanoid models, which we might consider a more familiar application, it seems they have actually been outpaced by an "older" technology — the robot dog form factor. These products have started to evolve beyond the era of just being seen at trade shows as cool, distant devices, as Chinese companies are gearing up to start actually selling them.

Some examples come from startups Vita Dynamics and Dobot. Vita released a quadruped robot for under $1,500 at the end of 2025, while Dobot started pre-sales for its Rover X1 below $1,000. Both robots have similar functionality (transporting boxes, capturing videos, and acting like a dog), but with the Dobot Rover X1, users can even switch between regular legs and wheeled ones so it can adapt to more terrain, perform tricks, and work as a security guard. As the company describes it, this robot can light your path in a camp and be your "ever-vigilant sentinel." Still, these are not the only jobs robot dogs have been doing.