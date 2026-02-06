This Overlooked iOS Feature Might Protect Your iPhone From Attackers
The iPhone's anti-theft protections can secure your device against unauthorized use if it's lost or stolen. However, hackers who have more advanced tools at their disposal may attempt to break into your device after getting their hands on it. Apple's devices have a more advanced defense system that can protect persons of interest from sophisticated attacks, which has been built into iOS since version16: Lockdown Mode.
Many people may not be aware of what it is or how it works, given that it usually doesn't receive much attention. However, the FBI's failure to break into Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson's iPhone, which had Lockdown Mode enabled, brought the functionality some well-deserved recognition. It's unclear how the FBI tried to gain access to the iPhone it seized from Natanson, but the Bureau is the kind of agency that may have sophisticated tools at its disposal to break into locked devices, bypassing their protections. ComputerWorld speculates that the FBI may have tried to connect the iPhone to a computer or accessory, the kind of action that Lockdown Mode prevents.
The iPhone is Natanson's work iPhone provided by the Washington Post, Tech Radar reports, and the newspaper filed a court motion to prevent the agency from accessing the data. That's how the FBI confirmed it could not breach the iPhone's security, saying in court documents that its Computer Analysis Response Team could not "extract the device."
How Apple's Lockdown Mode works
Apple unveiled Lockdown Mode in early July 2022, describing it as an "extreme, optional protection for the very small number of users who face grave, targeted threats to their digital security." From the get-go, Apple framed it as a privacy and security feature not for the average iPhone user, which might explain why people overlook Lockdown Mode when setting up their Apple phones. The feature is found in the Settings app's Privacy & Security menu, where it's the last available option. Lockdown Mode also gets enabled on the Apple Watch when it's active on the iPhone, but must be turned on separately on iPads and Macs.
The security feature is designed to stop various attacks, in addition to preventing the iPhone from connecting to other devices when it's locked. The feature blocks most attachments sent in Messages, disables link previews, and prevents some websites from working correctly, as it disables web features like just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript compilation. Lockdown Mode also blocks invitations for Apple services, disables Game Center, and impacts Focus mode functionality.
Every kind of image sharing is also impacted. FaceTime calls become restricted to people you've spoken with in the last 30 days only, and photo sharing is also affected as Lockdown Mode removelocation data from images. The Shared Albums from the Photos app, Live Photos, and SharePlay become unavailable in FaceTime. A device in Lockdown Mode can't connect to non-secure Wi-Fi networks and loses 2G and 3G connectivity.
Should you use Lockdown Mode?
Most iPhone users may not need to enable Lockdown Mode on their Apple products, but they should be aware that the feature exists and know what it can do in the event they become potential targets of attackers with advanced hacking tools in their hands. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has recently included Lockdown Mode in a list of security guidelines for iPhone users.
CISA recommendations aside, specific career choices may benefit from improved iPhone security, including public or military service, high-profile private jobs that might encourage corporate espionage, journalism, and advocacy work. Corporate iPhones, iPads, and Macs can and should be protected with Lockdown Mode in these instances. People fleeing or fearing authoritarian regimes, close to war zones, and whistleblowers can also consider turning it on.
People worried about thieves stealing their iPhones during trips to higher-risk locations may also want to enable Lockdown Mode temporarily, even if that means reduced performance of various iPhone apps and services for the duration of their travels.