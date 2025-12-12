5 CISA Security Rules Every iPhone User Should Know

When your iPhone isn't able to send a text message through iMessage, it's capable of automatically sending it through SMS. This will happen at times when the recipient has a poor internet connection, or when iMessage is unavailable on either the sender's or receiver's end. Such messages are notable for appearing in green bubbles in iMessage conversations. It may seem convenient that SMS is available to send your message when iMessage is unable to do so, but the problem with the SMS protocol is that it has no encryption whatsoever.

iMessage, however, features end-to-end encryption, which is why CISA recommends disabling your iPhone's ability to automatically utilize SMS messaging when iMessage isn't available. When texting over SMS, your message is sent in plain text that can be intercepted by hackers, or anyone with the technical ability to monitor cell phone networks. When SMS fallback is turned off, however, your messages will only send through iMessage's secure, encrypted connection.

To ensure your iPhone doesn't use SMS as a fallback option, start by navigating to Settings, then Apps, then Messages. Scroll down until you see "Send as Text Message," then tap the toggle to turn it off. Once disabled, your iPhone will no longer automatically convert failed iMessages into less-secure SMS texts. Note that this only disables the phone's automatic functionality. You will still have the choice to send an SMS text within the Messages app, and you will still be able to send SMS texts to anyone you know who doesn't have iMessage, such as Android users.