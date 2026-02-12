Do Smart Bulbs Use More Electricity Than Regular Light Bulbs?

Smart bulbs are essentially LED bulbs with extra circuitry that enables wireless connectivity and other smart features. So, their power consumption when on is similar to a regular LED bulb; however, as the included tech also needs power to function, they consume slightly more power on standby. This bit of extra electricity consumption remains active even when the smart bulb is switched off from any source other than the power switch. This power, which is sometimes referred to as the vampire draw or phantom load, is surprisingly low, typically in the range of 0.2 watts and 0.5 watts, and is used to keep the connectivity chip and other smart hardware powered so that when you hit the switch on option in the app or tell Alexa to light up the smart bulb, it can execute the command.

So, even if you had 20 smart bulbs in your house, they would only consume about 10 watts of extra electricity at 0.5 watts each, which comes out to around 88 kilowatt-hours after one year. If we consider that the average cost of electricity is around 15 to 17 cents per kWh, you're only paying an extra from $11 to $13 per year. And for this value, you get plenty of added convenience.