5 Tricks To Keep Your Car's Windshield Washer Fluid From Freezing

During the winter, your car can be regularly beset by freezing rain, accumulating snow, or even both. If this is happening while you're out driving, it's vital you have a full tank of windshield washer fluid, as its cleaning power can help dissolve and unstick stubborn winter elements. Unfortunately, while it doesn't freeze as easily as water, windshield washer fluid is still susceptible to solidification, rendering it useless.

Though you could use this phone hack to improve road visibility in bad weather, you're probably better off with a few proactive tricks, such as employing a winter-ready fluid and parking in a shielded spot. Windshield washer fluid is composed of various chemical agents, from alcohols to detergents, that make it more resistant to the cold and help to clean your windshield.

It does still have water content, though, which means the fluid can freeze in sufficiently cold temperatures, solidifying the moment it sprays out from your wiper jets. This could leave you with a significantly impaired windshield, an obvious hazard while driving that you may not be able to remedy on your own with DIY car tools like a squeegee. So, it's on you to take preventative measures and ensure the fluid never has the opportunity to freeze.