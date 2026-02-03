5 DIY Tools Every EV Owner Should Have
One of the primary appeals of owning an electric vehicle is eliminating several forms of repair and general upkeep that would normally accompany automotive ownership from your life. EVs don't require oil changes, for example, so you don't need to keep things like drain pans handy. While an EV can generally be lower-maintenance than a traditional car, it's still wise to keep a few DIY tools and gadgets handy, like charging equipment or an air pump.
While the switch from a combustion engine to an electric motor makes an EV relatively simpler by comparison, it is still a complicated piece of machinery. As with any machine, an EV can still run into the occasional mechanical problem, whether it's something as simple as a low battery or something more in-depth like a broken charger prong in the port. If you'd like to preserve your EV's low-maintenance nature, consider keeping these either in your trunk or garage.
Charging cable and adapters
The first and foremost tool any EV owner should have is a charging cable. You can't exactly drive an electric car without electricity after all. While the ideal means of charging your EV is to use a proper charger, either at home or at a charging station, a standalone cable that can plug into a regular outlet will allow you to recharge your EV's battery just about anywhere you can plug it in.
In addition to the standalone cable, however, you may want to consider investing in one or more charger adapters. Despite efforts to unify charging standards, different EVs may use different plugs and power standards, and if you're unlucky, your EV's port may not be able to receive power from them. If you purchase adapter plugs for the most common charging formats you encounter, you'll be able to plug your EV into just about any kind of charger, even if it's not the same system your vehicle uses.
Rechargeable air pump
EVs may be able to draw power from recharging stations rather than gas pumps to make them go, but one aspect of traditional motor vehicle upkeep they can't quite escape is regular tire refilling. Just like tires on traditional cars, EV tires will gradually lose air over time, especially with the change in ambient temperature as seasons pass. If one of your EV tires is starting to go a little flat, you'll be relieved when you have a portable air pump on hand.
Portable air pumps take on a few different forms; some draw power directly from a vehicle via an auxiliary plug, while others have their own rechargeable batteries. For an EV specifically, the latter option would probably be preferable so you don't have to run down the vehicle's battery whenever you need to pump up your tires. You can get a portable, battery-powered inflator to level up your car from Costco, one that's small enough to fit comfortably in your EV's passenger storage, like the front armrest or the glove box.
A hook and pick set
Have you ever accidentally broken off a USB cord in your phone's charging port? It's not a common problem, but it is a very possible one that requires specific tools and a delicate touch to remedy. Similarly, it's not impossible for a small bit of plastic or metal from a public charger to get lodged in your EV's charging port, potentially disabling its ability to charge until it's removed. A Reddit user attests to this exact circumstance happening to them, though fortunately, there was a hardware store nearby where they were able to get a hook and pick set, which is worth having in your car.
As this user explains, some plastic debris got stuck in their EV's port while they were on the road, and if they hadn't noticed and kept driving, they wouldn't have been able to recharge at the next stop. They were able to safely remove the plastic bits and restore the port's functionality. They advise that this kind of repair should only be performed if the debris isn't on top of live connector pins, as using metal tools near live pins presents an electrocution risk. If you're worried about that, you could use plastic picks instead.
A tow strap
A tow strap is a generally useful thing for any vehicle owner to have, whether they're driving a traditional car or an EV. It provides an easy and sturdy avenue for an assistance worker or good Samaritan to hook up to your vehicle and tow you to safety. However, a tow strap may prove particularly invaluable for EVs that have nearly exhausted their batteries, thanks to the regenerative braking feature some EVs possess.
Regenerative braking, in a nutshell, is a feature that allows certain EVs to generate a small amount of electricity from the rotation of the wheels when the brakes are engaged. It's a handy way to extend your EV's travel range, and the same feature can be used to restore some of your charge on the road; you just need a good Samaritan to tow you a short distance so the brakes can generate some juice. The only catch is that this trick doesn't work if your battery is completely depleted, as some power is necessary to engage the regenerative braking system. This braking system can also make an EV slightly harder to tow than a non-electric car, so make sure you get a strong tow strap and that the driver helping you has a sufficiently muscular vehicle.
Window cleaner and a squeegee
A window cleaning kit, including a bottle of spray-on cleaner and a tool like a squeegee or brush, might seem like an odd choice to highlight. After all, you could find such things for public use at your local gas station. However, as one Reddit user points out, the complimentary squeegees at most gas stations are next to the gas pumps, not the EV chargers, which makes them far less convenient to use — that's assuming you even still go to the gas station rather than charging at home. It's a small detail, but if you're used to only cleaning your windows when you go to get gas, you may find that they become dirty and covered in bug splatters before you know it.
Whether you keep it in your EV itself or in your garage, you can get a cleaning kit containing both window cleaner and the necessary tool on Amazon. Whenever you plug your EV in to charge, take a couple of minutes to wipe down your windows, just like you would while pumping gas at the gas station. A quick pass with a squeegee will keep your windows nice and clear and ensure you can safely see while on the road.