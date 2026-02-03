5 DIY Tools Every EV Owner Should Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the primary appeals of owning an electric vehicle is eliminating several forms of repair and general upkeep that would normally accompany automotive ownership from your life. EVs don't require oil changes, for example, so you don't need to keep things like drain pans handy. While an EV can generally be lower-maintenance than a traditional car, it's still wise to keep a few DIY tools and gadgets handy, like charging equipment or an air pump.

While the switch from a combustion engine to an electric motor makes an EV relatively simpler by comparison, it is still a complicated piece of machinery. As with any machine, an EV can still run into the occasional mechanical problem, whether it's something as simple as a low battery or something more in-depth like a broken charger prong in the port. If you'd like to preserve your EV's low-maintenance nature, consider keeping these either in your trunk or garage.