10 Ways You Can Extend Your Electric Vehicle's Range

The instant torque of electric vehicles and the thrill of overtaking can be really addictive. After all, it's one of the biggest reasons why people switch over from ICE vehicles. However, the harder you accelerate, the faster the battery depletes, and the range decreases. Instead, try adopting a smooth driving style.

That means accelerating gently up to a set cruising speed and maintaining it. For that, engage Cruise Control. It's a clever system that maintains a set speed for the vehicle without needing any driver input, and it's much more efficient than humans.

Many EVs also come with a more advanced version called Adaptive Cruise Control, which takes input from the navigation system, traffic conditions, and vehicle sensors to pre-determine what the car should do. For example, if the system detects there's a hill descent coming, it'll ease the throttle and let gravity maintain the same speed as before. Or it can start slowing down for a highway exit way before, due to traffic conditions.

Plus, try to drive slowly. Despite EVs being more efficient than gas cars, there is no way around air resistance. And after 50 mph, cars use more energy to punch a hole in the air, instead of pulling their own weight. So, if the speed limit is 75 mph, try driving at 65 mph to extend the range.