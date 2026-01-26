5 Costco Tech Accessories That Will Level Up Your Car
We all have our reasons for picking a certain car. Maybe it comes with a comfortable cabin with ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and tri-zone climate control. Or perhaps it's equipped with clever tech like wireless phone charging and adaptive LED headlights. But even with these nifty built-in features, more often than not, your car would still be missing a few essentials. You might need some aftermarket car gadgets for when you're on a road trip, dealing with a breakdown, or just commuting to work on the daily.
If you're trying to find some handy tech to add to your vehicle, Costco offers a wide array of options. Some are only available online, while others can be picked up at your local warehouse. With that in mind, we've rounded up five Costco gadgets that will level up your car and driving experience — from a dash cam to a wireless adapter for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Nextbase Dash Cam
If there's one gadget that should have a spot in your car, it's a dash cam. It can come in handy as evidence for accidents, or as a way to capture memories on cross-country road trips. Costco offers a few dash cam options, but for front and back coverage, try the Nextbase 322GW 1080p dash cam. Available for $224.99, it includes front and rear cameras, 64GB of storage, and a polarized filter for minimizing glare.
The Nextbase front camera attaches to your windshield via a removable magnetic mount, which is installed using adhesive or suction. It's powered by your car's 12V socket, and the camera turns on as soon as you start the vehicle, or motion is detected while parked. The rear camera plugs into the front-facing unit and records out the back window. According to Nextbase, the 322GW cam can record in 1080p at 60fps and capture up to six lanes with its 140-degree wide angle view.
You can review footage on the front camera's 2.5-inch display, on your phone via Bluetooth, or using a computer and USB cable. There is also an optional subscription-based emergency SOS feature on this dash cam. It pairs with the MyNextbase Connect app on your phone, and in the event of a crash, can automatically reach out to emergency responders with your GPS location.
Scosche Dual Port USB-C Car Charger
You wake up in the morning and realize you're late for work. So, you grab your phone and run to the car, only to realize that the battery is at 20% and you have no charger on hand. If you can relate, then it's time to get yourself a car charger and plug-in on the go. These are one of the most practical USB gadgets for gearheads, and you can buy one from Costco for just $34.99.
The Scosche PowerVolt PD60 dual port USB-C car charger, which is sold as a pack of two, plugs into your vehicle's 12V outlet. A blue LED light lets you know that it's ready for use and from here, you can connect your device into one of the charger's two USB-C ports. Each one is a 30W fast charger and some users say their batteries charge from less than 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes.
Compatibility-wise, the charger supports any USB-C device, from phones and cameras to portable gaming consoles. The Scosche PowerVolt PD60 also comes with overcharging and overheating protection built in.
Fanttik Portable Air Pump and Tire Inflator with Power Bank
The last thing you want to deal with when on the road is a flat tire. That's why it's handy to have a portable tire inflator, like the Fanttik S200 APEX portable air pump and tire inflator with power bank, from Costco. Fanttik says its $49.99 inflator takes 35 seconds to pump up a tire from 28 psi to 33 psi. It can support a maximum of 150 psi and works with all sorts of rides, including sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles.
To use the Fanttik S200 APEX, connect the air hose to your tire, power on the inflator, choose your preferred inflation mode, and hit the start button. These modes offer preset pressures, like 33 psi in Car mode. There is also a Manual mode, which can be customized to your desired pressure. The Fanttik inflator automatically turns off once the set pressure is reached, and on a full charge, it can perform up to 27 tire inflations.
Besides inflating tires, you can also use this gadget to charge your devices with the built-in power bank or use the emergency flashlight to illuminate your surroundings. The flashlight has three settings, including steady white light, flashing white light to signal for help, and flashing red light when marking your car as a hazard if it breaks down on the roadside. Measuring just eight inches tall by 2.5 inches wide, the Fanttik S200 APEX air pump is portable enough to tuck away in your glove compartment.
Aluratek Wireless Car Adapter for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
In recent years, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have become common features in cars, and for good reason. They help drivers use smartphone apps in a safer and less distracting way. One problem with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, though, are the wired connections required in some vehicles. For these types of cars, one of the best Apple CarPlay accessories to own is a wireless adapter. Costco offers one, the Aluratek combo wireless car adapter for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, for $46.99.
This accessory gives these smartphone mirroring systems wireless capability. When you plug the adapter into your car's USB port, it goes into Bluetooth pairing mode. Use this to connect your phone, and Android Auto or Apple CarPlay will show up on your infotainment screen. The connection is stored automatically for the next time you start up the car. This means no more fiddling around with a cable to enjoy Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
The Aluratek wireless car adapter is compatible with most modern cars that come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay out of the box. You can also pair it with up to two phones. Just hit the button on the dongle to switch between devices. Design-wise, it's about as large as a USB stick, making it convenient to use and store.
Michelin Portable Jump Starter and Power Bank
A dead battery is every driver's nightmare, especially in the middle of nowhere. Instead of waiting for roadside service, you can jump the battery yourself using the Michelin portable jump starter and power bank that Costco sells for $84.99. Featuring a 10,000mAh LiFePO4 battery, this Michelin unit can produce a peak current of 500 amps.
It's rated to work for vehicles with up to 6.0-liter gas or 4.0-liter diesel engines, and includes an LED guide that walks you through the steps of jump-starting. Just turn on the pack, clip on the cables, and follow the LED prompts. Charging the Michelin portable jump starter can be done using a typical household outlet, or in the car with the included 12V charger. It takes under six hours to charge the pack using 12V power, but only about two hours with a wall charger.
Battery indicators on the front of the pack let you know when the jump starter needs to be topped up. Michelin's jump starter also doubles as a power bank for your devices using the built-in USB ports and includes an LED light with different signaling modes. You can use it as a floodlight, a strobe light, or as a hazard light.