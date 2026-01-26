5 Costco Tech Accessories That Will Level Up Your Car

If there's one gadget that should have a spot in your car, it's a dash cam. It can come in handy as evidence for accidents, or as a way to capture memories on cross-country road trips. Costco offers a few dash cam options, but for front and back coverage, try the Nextbase 322GW 1080p dash cam. Available for $224.99, it includes front and rear cameras, 64GB of storage, and a polarized filter for minimizing glare.

The Nextbase front camera attaches to your windshield via a removable magnetic mount, which is installed using adhesive or suction. It's powered by your car's 12V socket, and the camera turns on as soon as you start the vehicle, or motion is detected while parked. The rear camera plugs into the front-facing unit and records out the back window. According to Nextbase, the 322GW cam can record in 1080p at 60fps and capture up to six lanes with its 140-degree wide angle view.

You can review footage on the front camera's 2.5-inch display, on your phone via Bluetooth, or using a computer and USB cable. There is also an optional subscription-based emergency SOS feature on this dash cam. It pairs with the MyNextbase Connect app on your phone, and in the event of a crash, can automatically reach out to emergency responders with your GPS location.