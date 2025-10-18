3 Apple CarPlay Accessories Every Driver Should Own
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Apple CarPlay is capable of transforming your iPhone into the ultimate co-pilot for a drive, but having the right accessories can be essential. Whether you're looking to take advantage of the hands-free options, or simply dive into some of CarPlay's more underrated features, making sure you have the right accessories can be a crucial element for taking advantage of this iOS staple. Instead of wading through an endless sea of shoddy or dubious items, here are some accessories that are worth your money.
With CarPlay supporting both wireless and wired connections, some of the most important accessories can be a wireless screen, a wireless adaptor, or a solid USB cable that'll help ensure you get the best connection possible between your iPhone and your vehicle. The list below features some of the most popular products on Amazon, ensuring your money is going to an accessory that will keep you going on a long drive.
Once you find the perfect accessory for your vehicle, you'll really be able to get the most out of Apple CarPlay. From personalizing the dashboard to even creating your own custom startup sounds, there are plenty of ways to craft an experience that's tailored to your time on the road. Take a look at the options below to see if any of these accessories are right for you.
A wireless screen that handles it all
CarPlay can be a great experience, especially with the updates made in iOS 26, but that experience is cut short pretty quickly if your vehicle doesn't have the means to support it. Since purchasing a new vehicle or infotainment system solely for CarPlay support can be pretty expensive, one great alternative would be the Wireless CarPlay Screen from Apenet, which usually sells for $69.99 but is currently available at a discounted price of $66.49.
With a 4.4-star rating and over 170 reviews on Amazon, this wireless device features a slick 8.1-inch screen and includes support for Apple CarPlay along with Android Auto, meaning even your friends who haven't made the switch to iOS can get in on the action. Along with being able to make a wireless CarPlay connection, the screen also supports iPhone and Android screen mirroring, allowing you to push the capabilities of your devices even further than a typical infotainment center might.
The screen connects to your car through a 12-volt outlet, and it's compatible with most 12-volt or 24-volt vehicles. Along with being great for CarPlay, Apenet's wireless screen also includes a 1080P backup camera and a 2K HD Front Dash Cam, which can be rather useful for staying safe whenever you travel. Reviewers on Amazon appreciate the easy setup of the device along with its clear screen that makes viewing information a breeze.
A wireless adapter for a great connection
Given that there's no universal standard for an infotainment system in a vehicle, you may find yourself in a situation where your vehicle supports Apple CarPlay, yet still relies on a wired connection for your iPhone. You still get to enjoy all the little things CarPlay is capable of, but let's face it, that cable is getting in the way. If you find yourself in this situation, don't worry, as the $49.99 Wireless CarPlay Adapter for iPhone from Jemluse may be the perfect solution.
Jemluse's adapter includes Bluetooth 5.3 and 5.8 GHz Wi-Fi to ensure you get a fast and snappy wireless connection without lag, and the design includes a heat dissipation system that ensures it can go the distance without overheating. While the device itself is USB-A, the included USB-C conversion dongle ensures virtually any CarPlay-supported infotainment system can get the proper connection.
With a 4.4-star rating and over 5,600 reviews on Amazon, customers appreciate it for its small design and easy setup. Simply connect it via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and you'll be good to go in seconds. The adapter will connect your iPhone automatically once a connection is made, so you'll never have to worry about a cable again. The cool thing about this adapter in particular is that Jemluse is so confident you'll like it that the company offers an entire year of trying the device risk-free, meaning you'll have plenty of time to determine if the product is right for your vehicle.
A USB cable built to last
Maybe you're a fan of cables. After all, they ensure latency is kept to a minimum, and there's less risk of anything interfering with your signal. It may also be the only thing your infotainment system supports. While USB cables can be common these days, a durable cable that focuses on quality isn't always as easy to find. Plus, you need to remember that CarPlay requires a cable that supports data transfers, rather than a cable that solely provides a charge. Fortunately, cable manufacturer Anker has you covered.
With over twenty-seven thousand reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, Anker's USB-A to USB-C 3-foot cable provides 15w fast charging and 480Mbps data transfer speeds. What's really cool about these cables is that they come in a two-pack for $8.99, and will work great with any iPhone that supports USB-C, including the iPhone 15 and later. Along with fast charging and data transfer speeds, Anker promises longevity, with an ultra-durable design that'll last. As a bonus, the two-pack ensures you have an extra if you're ever in need.
Reviewers on Amazon appreciate Anker's cables for the build quality and durability, with some reviewers noting that they've trusted similar cables from the company for numerous years. Anker also provides similar two-pack options for USB-C to USB-C cables, and USB-A to Lightning, both of which are also highly reviewed and have 4.7-star ratings on Amazon. All of Anker's cables mentioned here get the Amazon's Choice seal of approval, making them a great addition for your CarPlay experience.