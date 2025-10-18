3 Apple CarPlay Accessories Every Driver Should Own

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple CarPlay is capable of transforming your iPhone into the ultimate co-pilot for a drive, but having the right accessories can be essential. Whether you're looking to take advantage of the hands-free options, or simply dive into some of CarPlay's more underrated features, making sure you have the right accessories can be a crucial element for taking advantage of this iOS staple. Instead of wading through an endless sea of shoddy or dubious items, here are some accessories that are worth your money.

With CarPlay supporting both wireless and wired connections, some of the most important accessories can be a wireless screen, a wireless adaptor, or a solid USB cable that'll help ensure you get the best connection possible between your iPhone and your vehicle. The list below features some of the most popular products on Amazon, ensuring your money is going to an accessory that will keep you going on a long drive.

Once you find the perfect accessory for your vehicle, you'll really be able to get the most out of Apple CarPlay. From personalizing the dashboard to even creating your own custom startup sounds, there are plenty of ways to craft an experience that's tailored to your time on the road. Take a look at the options below to see if any of these accessories are right for you.