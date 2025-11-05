How To Remove A Broken Plug From Your Phone's USB Port

The tool you'll need to remove a broken plug from your phone's USB port depends on a couple of factors, specifically the size of the snapped plug and how much of it has actually gotten stuck within the port. If you're lucky, a larger chunk of the plug's metallic section will remain, giving you more purchase to grab onto.

Generally, there are three tools you could employ to pull the plug out: Strong tweezers, needle nose pliers, or a nail clipper. Don't try to do this with your fingers, even if the remaining chunk of the plug is fairly big; using a precision tool will reduce the likelihood of accidentally damaging the inside of the port. By that same token, you should only try to do this yourself if you can keep your hands steady. If not, you might want to get someone else to do it.

With all that said, the actual process is very simple. First, power down your phone entirely to reduce the likelihood of electrical hazards. Grab your tool of choice and very slowly and gently clamp it onto the broken plug. Test your grip a bit to make sure you have solid purchase, then slowly pull the broken piece out. If you can't get a grip with one tool, try a different tool until you find one that works. If none of your tools can get a grip or the broken plug is too deep for you to reach, you might need to cut your losses and take it to a repair shop.