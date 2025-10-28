5 Weird Gadgets You Can Plug Into Your Phone's USB Port

Thermal imaging cameras are nifty little tools that are super useful whether you're a professional or DIY enthusiast. You can use them in building or electrical inspections, wildlife observations, and much more. However, if you don't want to carry around a dedicated thermal camera, you can get one that plugs into your phone and shows similar thermal imagery to what you would get with a dedicated thermal camera. There are a number of camera manufacturers, including Flir, Thermal Master, and Topdon, which offer thermal camera smartphone attachments.

Depending on the brand, camera resolution, and features, the USB-C thermal camera attachments can range from around $100 to over $500. For example, the Topdon TC002C Duo costs $340 and can deliver 256×192p thermal imaging. It can also read temperatures ranging from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 1022 degrees Fahrenheit, which is enough for most use cases. Moreover, you can also use it with your Windows computer besides your phone. Unfortunately, Mac support is missing.