5 Best Uses For Your Android Phone's USB Port That Aren't Charging

USB, or Universal Serial Bus, is a common interface used on a wide range of modern devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets. While we don't think twice about plugging in everything from external storage devices to peripherals and phones into the USB ports on our computers, the USB ports on our Android phones are often relegated to charging duties, which leaves a lot of their potential untapped. Almost all Android phones now come with USB-C ports, which are even more versatile than the USB Type-A ports found on computers.

USB-C ports support data transfer, power delivery, and can even handle a video signal. So, if you've never used your Android phone's USB-C port for anything other than charging, here are some of the most exciting and helpful ways to utilize it. It's important to remember that USB ports on different phones have different capabilities. So, some of the following use cases may not work on all Android phones — particularly budget devices.