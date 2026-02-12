Why Do You Get Targeted Ads After Talking About Something In Real Life?

Do you ever feel like your phone or computer is spying on you? You pop open YouTube, and seconds into the video, an ad about your favorite chocolate brand shows up out of the blue. And you feel a bit of a chill since you were just talking about your sudden craving for that exact brand and type of chocolate. Well, it turns out that it can be like that. Information you enter online and through apps can be used to collect data such as your interests, hobbies, and simple search queries. Google is notorious for this. Companies love giving you personalized ads, and to avoid them, you usually have to opt out through the settings.

What's really creepy about ads, besides their relevance, is their timing. It almost feels like they come up right after you've had real conversations about their products. This can happen for various reasons, one being search queries. You could have talked to your family about a want or a craving, and they might have looked it up online to see if it was in stock, or you've subconsciously checked the topic through an app or browsed online. It can also happen on social media: your friends could spark a conversation about what they like after you've posted about it or clicked on a related link. Moreover, ad targeting can also be based on your connections, which means you might end up receiving ads because someone else in your inner circle has liked or interacted with a particular topic or product.