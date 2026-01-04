Do Smartphone Apps Spy On Your Contacts?

Most smartphone apps like to request permission to access your data. These apps typically ask for access to anything from your location data, calendar, or even your contacts. Apps that access your contacts are usually calling or messaging apps; typically, they use a phone number to connect and suggest contacts to add to its service. While that is to be expected, the occasional tricky malware or spyware app, like the nasty Albiriox trojan, can also spy on your contacts via your address book or similarly linked data.

No matter the reason or source of an app's access to your contact information, it is still very invasive. If your smartphone has malware, spyware, or stalkerware installed, there's plenty to worry about beyond your phone app contacts. Though you can still control your data, you can do so by being careful about the apps you install and by turning off permissions and requesting that your data be removed. Meta, for example, lets you request that personal information be removed or have it removed after deleting your account. So, how exactly can an app get access to your contacts, and what can you do about it?