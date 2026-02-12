Steam Might Be Messing With Your Controller - Here's Why

In order to play video games, you need a control input. Kind of obvious, but the input you use primarily depends on the platform. If you own a PlayStation 5, then you know all about the DualSense controller, but if you play on the PC, you have no shortage of options. Sure, you can use the mouse and keyboard you employ for standard non-gaming PC operations, but controllers are just as viable. In fact, certain games are better with controllers (e.g., hack-and-slash titles such as "Ninja Gaiden 4"). Steam will often provide a big helpful "The developers recommend playing this game with a controller" label in these situations, but sometimes controllers don't cooperate with Steam.

If you visit certain forums, you will inevitably find reports of people who claim that Steam doesn't recognize controllers linked to the PC, be they Xbox One or PS5 DualSense (yes, you can connect PS5 controllers to Windows PCs). The first fix many people recommend is disabling a built-in feature called Steam Input. This system is a "configuration utility" that translates signals from controllers into data that a game can recognize. When it works as intended, Steam Input makes sure that pressing the jump button on your controller makes your character jump. But as you can probably guess, sometimes signals get crossed – if not outright blocked.